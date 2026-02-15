BBNX SECURITIES ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Beta Bionics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Aquestive Therapeutics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBNX).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) plunged approximately 37% on January 09, 2026 after the company announced that it expects fewer patient starts in the fourth quarter than estimated by analysts.

