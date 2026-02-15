DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Advances With Nearly Half of 1.82B Allocation Secured





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to show structured progress in its ongoing presale, with nearly half of its total token allocation already secured as the project advances toward mainnet readiness. The DeFi-focused protocol has combined steady fundraising with active development milestones, positioning itself as one of the more systematically progressing presale projects in the current market cycle.

Presale Performance: Allocation, Funds Raised, and Holder Growth

The presale has now recorded over 845 million tokens sold from the total 1.82 billion MUTM allocated for the presale. This progress has contributed to a total of $20.5 million raised, supported by over 19,000 holders participating in the offering.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, while the confirmed launch price is set at $0.06. At this level, the token is still priced lower than its launch valuation, keeping the current phase positioned as a discounted entry compared to where MUTM is intended to debut publicly.

Mutuum Finance has followed a structured presale pricing model, beginning at $0.01 in Phase 1 and increasing through phased milestones. From $0.01 to $0.04, MUTM reflects a 300% increase during the presale progression.

Looking ahead to launch, moving from $0.01 to the confirmed $0.06 launch price represents a total 500% increase from the initial phase. This staged structure has created visible price progression while the presale allocation continues to tighten.





What Is Mutuum Finance?

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing protocol designed to let users supply assets to earn yield and borrow against collateral without selling their holdings. The platform is built around overcollateralization and automated risk controls, supporting on-chain transparency for both lenders and borrowers.

V1 Protocol Live on Sepolia Testnet

The team has confirmed that the Mutuum Finance V1 protocol is live on the Sepolia testnet, enabling users to access the app, explore initial markets, and test core lending and borrowing flows ahead of mainnet release. The Sepolia deployment supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, allowing users to interact with the protocol in a simulated environment using testnet assets rather than real funds.

Within the testnet version, mtTokens are minted when users supply assets, representing deposit positions that accumulate yield over time. When borrowing takes place, debt tokens are issued to track principal balances and interest accrual on-chain in real time. The protocol also includes an automated liquidator bot that monitors risk and triggers liquidations when positions fall below required thresholds, supported by health factor monitoring that helps users track collateral safety.

$100K Giveaway and 24-Hour Leaderboard

Alongside the presale, Mutuum Finance is running a $100,000 giveaway , where 10 winners are set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. Participation requires a minimum $50 presale purchase, along with completion of additional tasks listed through the project’s participation flow.

The project also operates a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor over a full 24-hour cycle receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. To earn the reward, the participant must secure and maintain the #1 position for the full 24-hour period, with the leaderboard resetting daily.

With over 845 million tokens already secured out of the 1.82 billion presale allocation, more than $20.5 million raised, and over 19,000 holders participating, Mutuum Finance continues progressing through its presale roadmap. MUTM remains available at $0.04, which is still priced below the confirmed $0.06 launch price, leaving a remaining window for buyers seeking access at a discounted presale level before public trading begins.

