Over 19,000 Investors Now Hold MUTM Tokens as Mutuum Finance Protocol Gains Traction





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surpassed 19,000 holders as its presale continues to gain momentum alongside ongoing protocol development. The expanding investor base reflects sustained participation while the project strengthens its DeFi infrastructure ahead of mainnet deployment.

Growing Holder Base and Presale Momentum

The presale has now raised more than $20.5 million, supported by over 19,000 token holders. Out of the 1.82 billion tokens allocated for the presale, more than 845 million tokens have already been secured, bringing the allocation close to its halfway point.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, with a confirmed launch price of $0.06. Since the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01, the token has increased by 300%, and by launch it will reflect a total 500% progression from its starting level. This structured pricing framework has aligned token growth with development milestones as the presale advances.

To simplify participation, users can purchase MUTM tokens directly using a debit or credit card in addition to standard crypto payment options, lowering the barrier to entry for new participants. Alongside this, the team has introduced a 24-hour leaderboard incentive, where the top contributor within a rolling 24-hour window receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. To qualify, an investor must secure and maintain the first-place position for the full 24-hour period, after which the leaderboard resets and a new cycle begins.





Protocol Model: P2C and P2P Framework

Mutuum Finance is designed around two complementary lending models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). The P2C model allows users to supply assets into smart contract–managed liquidity pools, where borrowing and yield generation are handled automatically within predefined collateral parameters. The P2P model enables direct matching between lenders and borrowers, allowing participants to set customized lending terms depending on asset type and risk preference.

These models form part of the broader protocol architecture and are central to how Mutuum Finance intends to operate once fully deployed on mainnet.

V1 Protocol Live on Sepolia Testnet

Separately, the team has confirmed that its V1 protocol is live on the Sepolia testnet, providing users with the ability to test core mechanics in a simulated environment prior to mainnet release. The testnet currently supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC markets and includes the following core features:

mtTokens: Minted when users supply assets; these represent deposit positions and accumulate yield over time.



Minted when users supply assets; these represent deposit positions and accumulate yield over time. Debt Tokens: Issued when borrowing occurs; they track principal balances and real-time interest accrual on-chain.



Issued when borrowing occurs; they track principal balances and real-time interest accrual on-chain. Automated Liquidator Bot: Continuously monitors collateral ratios and triggers liquidations if positions fall below required thresholds.



Continuously monitors collateral ratios and triggers liquidations if positions fall below required thresholds. Health Factor Monitoring: Provides users with a real-time indicator of the safety level of their collateralized positions.

This deployment allows participants to explore how lending, borrowing, and risk management processes function using Sepolia test assets, offering a preview of the system’s operational mechanics.

Security and Future Development

The V1 protocol has successfully completed a security audit conducted by Halborn , reinforcing confidence in its smart contract infrastructure and automated risk controls. This audit milestone supports the project’s technical credibility as it advances toward full deployment.

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional development initiatives, including plans for a native overcollateralized stablecoin and multichain expansion to broaden protocol accessibility across multiple blockchain networks. With over 19,000 holders, more than $20.5 million raised, and active infrastructure testing underway, the project continues progressing toward its next phase of deployment.

At the current Phase 7 price of $0.04, MUTM remains available below its confirmed $0.06 launch price, leaving a remaining window for participation before public trading begins. As the presale advances and allocation continues to tighten, the present pricing level is still positioned as an early-stage entry compared to the intended launch valuation.

