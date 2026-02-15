New Crypto Mutuum Finance ( MUTM) Records Over $20.5 Million Raised Ahead of Mainnet





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surpassed $20.5 million in total funds raised as its presale advances toward mainnet deployment. The milestone highlights sustained participation and continued development progress as the project strengthens its DeFi infrastructure ahead of public launch.

Presale Momentum and Structured Growth

The fundraising total now exceeds $20.5 million, supported by a growing base of more than 19,000 holders. Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion tokens, of which 1.82 billion have been allocated specifically for the presale phase. Out of that allocation, over 845 million tokens have already been secured, bringing the presale close to its halfway point and reflecting steady allocation progress as the project advances through its structured pricing stages.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, while the confirmed launch price stands at $0.06, meaning the token remains available at a discounted level compared to its intended public market debut. Since its initial Phase 1 price of $0.01, the token has increased by 300%, and upon reaching launch, it will reflect a total 500% progression from its starting level.

Given that the token is backed by active protocol development and defined utility mechanisms, some investors suggest there is potential for additional price appreciation shortly after launch as broader exposure and ecosystem demand begin to build.

Protocol Infrastructure and mtToken Mechanics

Mutuum Finance is designed as an overcollateralized decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that enables users to supply assets for yield generation or borrow against collateral. A central component of the system is the mtToken model.

When users supply assets into the protocol, mtTokens are minted to represent their deposit positions. These mtTokens automatically accrue yield over time, reflecting interest earned within the liquidity pools. In addition to yield accumulation, mtTokens are intended to play a role in the platform’s planned buy-and-distribute mechanism.





Under this model, a portion of protocol-generated revenue is expected to be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market and redistribute them to eligible participants, including mtToken holders. This structure is designed to create sustained token demand while rewarding long-term ecosystem participants through additional distribution incentives.

The V1 protocol is currently live on the Sepolia testnet, where users can test core features in a simulated environment using supported assets such as USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC. The deployment allows participants to explore supply and borrowing flows, view portfolio balances, and observe how debt tokens track principal and interest accrual in real time, all supported by automated liquidation and health factor monitoring systems.

Security and Development Roadmap

The V1 protocol has completed a security audit conducted by Halborn , reinforcing confidence in the smart contract architecture and risk management framework. This audit milestone supports the protocol’s transition from testing toward mainnet deployment.

In addition to the protocol audit, the MUTM token smart contract has also undergone review through CertiK , achieving a Token Scan score of 90. This score reflects a strong security assessment and adds another layer of validation to the project’s technical foundation as it advances toward launch.

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance has outlined long-term expansion plans that extend beyond its initial lending infrastructure. The roadmap includes development of a native overcollateralized stablecoin intended to strengthen liquidity dynamics within the ecosystem and potentially increase internal capital efficiency. In parallel, the project is preparing for multichain expansion, which would broaden accessibility across additional blockchain networks and expand the protocol’s potential user base.

With more than $20.5 million raised, over 19,000 holders participating, and infrastructure testing underway, Mutuum Finance continues advancing through its presale phase. At the current price of $0.04 — still below the confirmed $0.06 launch price — the token remains in its early-stage distribution period ahead of its anticipated mainnet transition and broader market exposure.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/766c70ac-b099-4589-a8c8-62b2030d8560

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/064a21dc-a17a-446f-9ee6-b603ef3c4252



