Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges F5, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired F5 securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FFIV.

F5 Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of F5’s security capabilities;

(2) F5 was not, in fact, equipped to safely secure data for its clients because the Company was, at all relevant times, experiencing a significant security breach (the “Security Breach”) affecting key product offerings;

(3) The revelation of the Security Breach would significantly impair F5’s ability to capitalize on opportunities in the security market; and

(4) As a result of the omission of these material facts, shareholders purchased F5 securities at artificially inflated prices.

What's Next for F5 Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FFIV. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in F5 you have until February 17, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to F5 Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

