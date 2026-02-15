Targi Kielce and Cynosure Worldwide Formalize Strategic Collaboration to Create Platform for Global Companies in KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targi Kielce, one of Poland's leading trade fair organizers, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cynosure Worldwide, a prominent event management company in Saudi Arabia. This strategic collaboration to support Saudi market expansion and strengthening trade relations between Saudi Arabia and European countries.

The MOU outlines plan for Targi Kielce to organize a series of exhibitions and trade fairs in Saudi Arabia, further solidifying the Kingdom's position as a hub for international trade and commerce. This move is expected to boost economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Europe.

Through this collaboration, Targi Kielce will leverage Cynosure Worldwide's extensive network and expertise in the Saudi market to deliver high-quality events that meet the needs of European businesses looking to expand into the Kingdom.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cynosure Worldwide to bring European businesses to the Saudi market," said Dr. Andrzej Mochoń, CEO of Targi Kielce. "This collaboration will not only enhance trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Europe but also contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of diversifying its economy and promoting international trade," said Jowad Khan, CEO of Cynosure Worldwide.

The exhibitions and trade fairs organized by Targi Kielce in Saudi Arabia will provide a platform for European companies to connect with Saudi businesses, exchange ideas, and explore new opportunities for cooperation. This will have a positive impact on the economies of both regions and contribute to the growth of international trade.

About Targi Kielce

Targi Kielce is one of Poland's leading trade fair organizers, with a history of hosting successful exhibitions and trade fairs in various industries. The company is known for its expertise in creating business-to-business (B2B) events that bring together industry professionals, businesses, and organizations from around the world.

About Cynosure Worldwide

Cynosure Worldwide is a prominent event management company in Saudi Arabia, specializing in organizing exhibitions, conferences, and corporate events. With a strong network and expertise in the Saudi market, Cynosure Worldwide is committed to delivering high-quality events that meet the needs of its clients.

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1f447ae-d0ec-4767-a443-2c9ec29b1380