Stefanik's Pollster Confirms Constantino's Massive NY-21 Lead

EDINBURG, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constantino for Congress commissioned GrayHouse, Congresswoman Stefanik’s pollster, to evaluate the NY-21 Republican race. Results show a 27-point lead for Constantino. 43% of likely Republican primary voters say they will vote for Constantino versus only 16% for his lone primary opponent. 41% remain undecided.

The poll shows that 70% of NY-21 Republicans prefer a political outsider and Constantino is the ultimate outsider. He is completely self-funding his campaign, does not accept donations and is the 3rd most well-funded Republican Congressional candidate behind House Speaker Johnson and Majority Leader Scalise.

Constantino put up $7.6 million of his own money starting with $2.6 million during a special election that never happened and followed up with a $5 million deposit to start the 2026 campaign cycle. He has $4.5 million in cash-on-hand following a major TV ad buy.

The outspoken Sticker Mule CEO also enjoys +35 net favorability among likely Republican primary voters versus +13 for his opponent — nearly a 3 to1 advantage. Name recognition for Constantino dwarfs his opponent and surpasses Gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.

“People love Constantino,” remarked Campaign Manager Lenny Roudik. “The Republican Party would be smart to nominate him soon so we can direct resources to the general election.”

Learn more at: https://www.constantino.com/

ABOUT ANTHONY CONSTANTINO

Anthony Constantino is the founder and CEO of Sticker Mule, a global company that is headquartered in New York with over 1,000 employees. He put the Vote for Trump sign atop his tallest factory building after endorsing President Trump to his 5 million customers. He also compiled a 2-1 (2 KOs) professional boxing record after going pro for his 40th birthday.

PRESS CONTACT

Paul Antonelli

518 866 6298