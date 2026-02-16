DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Academic Urology & Urogynecology of Arizona Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Academic Urology & Urogynecology of Arizona (“Academic Urology”). Academic Urology learned of a data breach on or about May 22, 2025.

About Academic Urology & Urogynecology of Arizona

Academic Urology & Urogynecology of Arizona is an advanced urology and urogynecology practice offering minimally invasive and robotic treatments.

What happened?

On or around May 22, 2025, Academic Urology identified an unauthorized intrusion into its computer network. They promptly initiated an investigation and determined that, from May 18 to May 22, 2025, an unauthorized third party may have accessed or obtained certain files containing personal health data.

The compromised data includes names, Social Security numbers, tax IDs, driver’s license or government ID numbers, birth dates, financial details, credit or debit card info, health insurance data, and limited medical records. Approximately 73,281 individuals may have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Academic Urology, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Academic Urology data breach.

