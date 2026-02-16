Aggregates Market to Reach USD 771.51 Billion by 2033, Owing to Infrastructure Development and Urbanization | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aggregates Market size was valued at USD 548.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 771.51 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% during 2026–2033.

Growing use of recycled aggregates, rapid urbanization, and expanding infrastructure development are the factors favorably impacting consumption that will help to accelerate market expansion throughout the forecast period.





The U.S. Aggregates Market is projected to grow from USD 90.65 Billion in 2025E to USD 121.62 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.77%.

Major infrastructure projects, urban rehabilitation, residential and non-residential construction activity, and the growing use of green recycled aggregates in urban common areas are the main drivers of growth.

Accelerating Infrastructure Investments Significantly Boosts Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the aggregates market is the acceleration of infrastructure spending. Massive expenditures on smart city initiatives, industrial corridors, urban renewal, and transportation networks are driving up demand for construction-grade aggregates, such as never before. As governments invest in new roads, rail extensions, and affordable housing, the growing middle classes in developing nations are mostly responsible for the demand. Additionally, the aggregate supply chains are becoming more robust due to private sector participation, public-private partnerships, and expedited project clearances, which enables producers to flourish and ultimately maintain long-term market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Crushed Stone held the largest market share of 42.36% in 2025 as it is used in various products such as cement to aid the development of low-cost construction materials. Recycled Aggregates is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.22% during 2026–2033 due to their high adoption based on the green and sustainable building philosophies.

By Application

Concrete dominated with a 48.52% share in 2025 due to its demand in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Railway Ballast is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period as there are continuous rail expansions and high-speed rail projects in place globally.

By End User

Infrastructure accounted for the highest market share of 37.68% in 2025 owing to high investment in roads, bridges, airports and industrial corridors. Residential Construction is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.12% through 2026–2033 owing to demand for urban housing and affordable shelter programs in developing regions.

By Material

Natural Aggregates held the largest share of 55.41% in 2025 as they are easily available, possess superior structural properties and cost lesser than traditional construction methods. Recycled Aggregates is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.37% during 2026–2033 due to the growing trend of a circular economy and in sustainable construction.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific dominated the aggregates market, holding a 38.27% market share in 2025. The market is growing due to construction of infrastructure, urbanization and housing and commercial construction in China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia.

The North America aggregates market is in the growing phase due to building renovations in cities, infrastructure investments and expenditures on construction increasing across both U.S. and Canada.

Key Players:

Heidelberg Materials

LafargeHolcim

CRH plc

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Vulcan Materials Company

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Rogers Group Inc.

Eurocement Group

LSR Group

Adelaide Brighton Ltd

Boral Ltd.

Aggregate Industries

Breedon Group plc

Sibelco

Lehigh Hanson Inc.

Colas S.A.

Vicat SA

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

Summit Materials Inc.

Oldcastle Materials

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Heidelberg Materials launched evoZero, the world’s first industrial-scale carbon-captured net-zero cement, alongside evoBuild aggregates and concrete. These sustainable products reduce CO₂ emissions, supporting green infrastructure and reinforcing Heidelberg’s market leadership.

In August 2025, LafargeHolcim launched EcoLabel, certifying low CO2 and recycled content aggregates, cement, and concrete solutions. This initiative strengthens its sustainable building portfolio and supports growing demand for environmentally friendly infrastructure projects.

