Textile Recycling Market to Hit USD 9.94 Billion by 2033, Driven by Sustainability Demand and Fast Fashion Waste Concerns | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Textile Recycling Market size is valued at USD 6.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.94 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.79% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

Concern over the environmental effects of fast fashion and textile waste, as well as increased consumer and company environmental awareness, are driving the textile recycling market growth globally.





Download PDF Sample of Textile Recycling Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9242

The U.S. Textile Recycling Market size is USD 0.58 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1.08 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% from 2026 to 2033.

Growing environmental commitments, expanding textile waste creation, and widespread acceptance of circular economy principles are all driving growth in the U.S. textile recycling sector.

Rising Environmental Awareness and Push Toward Circular Fashion to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The global trend toward sustainability as consumers, brands, and governments become more aware of the environmental impact of textile waste is a key factor propelling the growth of the textile recycling market. Fast fashion has significantly increased the amount of clothing that is thrown away, which has resulted in landfills overflowing and unsustainable resource use. Customers are calling for eco-friendly textiles, extended product lifespans, and open recycling procedures as awareness rises. To cut down on textile waste, governments are enforcing stronger laws, such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), landfill prohibitions, and circular economy guidelines.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

Polyester & Polyester Fibers dominated with 38.90% due to their widespread use in fast fashion, activewear, and home textiles. Cotton is the fastest-growing with 7.40% CAGR as manufacturers increasingly recycle production scraps, cutting waste, and overruns.

By Textile Waste

Post-consumer Waste dominated with 56.10% driven by massive volumes of discarded clothing and household textiles entering the waste stream. Pre-consumer Waste is the fastest-growing with 6.20% CAGR as manufacturers increasingly recycle production scraps, cutting waste, and overruns.

By Process

Chemical dominated with 52.14% due to it enables high-quality fiber regeneration, particularly for polyester and blended textiles. Mechanical is the fastest-growing with 6.60% CAGR boosted by its lower cost, simplicity, and expanding use in cotton, wool, and denim recycling.

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores dominated with 58.40% supported by strong brand partnerships, physical collection points, and consumer participation in in-store buyback and recycling programs. Online Channels are fastest-growing with 7.10% CAGR driven by digital take-back platforms, doorstep collection services, and online marketplaces for recycled products.

By End-use Industry

Apparel dominated with 44.80% as recycled fibers are widely used in fashion, sportswear, and casualwear. Industrial & Institutional is fastest-growing with 6.90% CAGR driven by rising demand for recycled textiles in cleaning materials, automotive components, geotextiles, and medical fabrics.

If You Need Any Customization on Textile Recycling Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9242

Regional Insights:

Europe dominated the textile recycling market in 2025E, with over 35.14% revenue share, due to strong circular economy policies, strict waste-management regulations, and widespread adoption of sustainability practices across the fashion and textile industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 6.88%, driven by rapid industrialization, rising textile production, and increasing waste generation across countries, such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

Key Players:

Worn Again Technologies

Lenzing AG

Birla Cellulose

Pistoni S.r.l.

BLS Ecotech

The Boer Group

Unifi, Inc.

Renewcell AB

Ecotex Group

Textile Recycling International

Hyosung Group

Martex Fiber

American Textile Recycling

Boer Group Recycling Solutions

I:Collect GmbH (I:CO)

Infinited Fiber Company

Iste Management Inc.

Pure Iste Textiles

RE TEXTIL Deutschland

Retex Textiles Inc.

Recent Developments:

In August 2024, Unifi, Inc. expanded its REPREVE recycled-polyester portfolio adding two new 100% recycled-polyester products from post-industrial and post-consumer textile waste, strengthening sustainable fibre supply.

In June 2024, Hyosung TNC announced a collaboration with a textile‑to‑textile‑recycling firm (through recycled‑polyester technology) to produce “circular polyester” yarns for garments and sustainable‑fashion products.

Buy Full Research Report on Textile Recycling Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9242

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Supply Chain & Processing Capacity Metrics – helps you analyze volume of recycled textiles processed across fibers, fabrics, and garments, capacity utilization rates (%) of major recycling facilities, and import–export volumes of recycled textiles and raw materials to assess supply–demand balance.

– helps you analyze volume of recycled textiles processed across fibers, fabrics, and garments, capacity utilization rates (%) of major recycling facilities, and import–export volumes of recycled textiles and raw materials to assess supply–demand balance. Trade Policy & Regulatory Compliance Index – helps you evaluate tariff and duty structures for recycled textiles and waste materials, regulatory compliance rate (%) with environmental and waste management standards, and adherence to safety norms across key regions.

– helps you evaluate tariff and duty structures for recycled textiles and waste materials, regulatory compliance rate (%) with environmental and waste management standards, and adherence to safety norms across key regions. Environmental Impact & Resource Savings Benchmarks – helps you measure carbon emission reduction (%), water savings (%), and waste diversion rates (%) achieved through textile recycling initiatives, supporting sustainability performance tracking.

– helps you measure carbon emission reduction (%), water savings (%), and waste diversion rates (%) achieved through textile recycling initiatives, supporting sustainability performance tracking. Investment & Capital Expenditure Tracker – helps you monitor funding activity including acquisitions and circular economy projects, CAPEX trends in recycling plants and advanced sorting technologies, and ROI (%) on textile recycling operations and circular product lines.

– helps you monitor funding activity including acquisitions and circular economy projects, CAPEX trends in recycling plants and advanced sorting technologies, and ROI (%) on textile recycling operations and circular product lines. Circular Economy & Certification Analysis – helps you assess adoption (%) of closed-loop recycling systems, usage (%) of eco-friendly and recyclable fibers in production, and eco-certification compliance statistics including Global Recycled Standard, ISO certifications, and green labeling programs.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Research Reports:

Succinic Acid Market Size

Mint Essential Oils Market Share

Natural Oil Polyols Market Growth

Chondroitin Sulfate Market Research

Furfural Derivatives Market Report