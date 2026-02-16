Press Release

Nicox Announces Positive Feedback from pre-NDA Meeting with U.S. FDA for NCX 470





U.S. NDA submission on track for summer 2026

Nicox to receive milestone payment from Kowa upon submission of the NDA

NDA submission based on Phase 3 clinical data showing NCX 470 lowered intraocular pressure by up to 10mmHg in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension February 16, 2026 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has received positive written feedback from its NCX 470 pre-NDA (New Drug Application) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The minutes confirm that the current data package and the proposed content and format of the proposed NDA application is generally acceptable for submission. The FDA requested complementary pharmacokinetic data, which will be generated in a small number of patients as part of an ongoing study in Japan, and will not impact any timelines. The NDA remains on track for submission in summer 2026. NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod) is a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.







“The productive and collaborative pre-NDA meeting with the FDA was conducted with our partner Kowa. The outcome supports the finalisation of our registration dossier with its comprehensive data package, including positive results from two Phase 3 studies, and facilitates proceeding with submitting the NCX 470 New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Nicox will now transfer ownership of the application to Kowa to make the submission as planned in the summer of 2026,” said Doug Hubatsch, EVP and Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox.







NCX 470 is licensed globally to Kowa, except in the Chinese market, South Korea and Southeast Asia, where it is licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics. Nicox may receive regulatory and sales milestones and will be paid royalties on worldwide sales. All regulatory and commercialisation costs are borne by Kowa and Ocumension.







Key Future Milestones



NCX 470 NDA submission in the United States: expected in summer 2026

expected in summer 2026 NCX 470 NDA submission in China: expected shortly after submission in the U.S.

expected shortly after submission in the U.S. NCX 470 Phase 3 clinical program in Japan: initiated in summer 2025.





About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox’s first product, VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).



For more information www.nicox.com

