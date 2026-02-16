Zoomex Launches “February Rapid Sprint” Growth Season: Redefining New Standards for Contract Trading with Asset Sovereignty and Rule Transparency





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market enters a new phase of volatile expansion, leading global digital asset trading platform Zoomex today officially announced the launch of its annual flagship initiative — “February Sprint: Growth Season.” Featuring a total prize pool of up to $100,000, the campaign is designed not only to empower users to achieve step-by-step asset growth, but also to further embody Zoomex’s unwavering commitment to “asset sovereignty” and “rule transparency,” creating a fair competitive arena where assets move seamlessly and reward pathways remain clear for traders worldwide.

In today’s trading environment, user expectations surrounding platform integrity and asset liquidity have risen to core strategic priorities. Zoomex’s Brand Director stated: “We believe the foundation of fairness lies in users having absolute sovereignty over their assets and the ability to access them at any time. The market’s trust threshold for trading platforms is at a pivotal turning point. That is why Zoomex continues to optimize a frictionless asset circulation system, ensuring that every participant’s assets are safeguarded within a highly transparent framework while maintaining maximum liquidity. This is not only a demonstration of technological strength, but also our brand commitment to protecting users’ asset sovereignty.”

To ensure users can execute trades at optimal cost throughout the Rapid Sprint, Zoomex leverages its proprietary Dual Liquidity Pool architecture to deliver a highly liquid, ultra-low slippage trading environment. Compared to a single liquidity source, the dual-pool mechanism significantly enhances order book depth. Whether users are accelerating toward high-volume trading rewards or hedging risk during extreme market volatility, every order is executed at precise pricing. This transparent pricing and execution model eliminates hidden market costs, ensuring that every reward earned during Growth Season delivers tangible value.

The campaign, running from February 12 to February 28, is designed entirely around the principle of rule transparency, with all participants competing under a unified and fair algorithm:

Equal Starting Line: Exclusive New User Benefit

New users who register and complete verification will receive a $10 bonus. This initiative encourages participants to experience Zoomex’s efficient asset mobility and impartial matching engine firsthand.





Accelerated Advancement: $1,000 Deposit Growth Reward

In recognition of capital efficiency, Zoomex offers tiered incentives based on cumulative deposits. From $50 to $1,000 in total deposits, users can unlock rewards of up to $300 in bonus funds and $700 in Position Vouchers. All data is synchronized in real time, ensuring full visibility into each user’s asset growth trajectory.





Professional Recognition: Trading Days Rewards & XAUT Gold Airdrop

The campaign honors disciplined traders by rewarding cumulative trading days, offering up to $110 in bonus incentives. For advanced participants seeking greater challenges, Zoomex also introduces the XAUT airdrop rewards — backed by physical gold — of up to $300 in XAUT. This structure guides users toward diversified and stable asset allocation within a transparent and fair trading environment.





Zoomex’s February “Rapid Sprint” Growth Season represents a resonance of integrity between the platform and its users. Here, every asset flow is transparent, and every trade execution is fair and reliable. We do not participate in market gamesmanship — we focus solely on safeguarding your asset sovereignty and empowering your journey toward sustainable growth.

Register now and begin your asset growth sprint with Zoomex today.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.



Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.



For more info: Website | X | Telegram | Discord

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2edb6c81-f229-471c-a2a0-357c678fd24a