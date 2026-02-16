16 FEBRUARY 2026

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT AND DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed James (Jamie) Younger to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees with effect from 13 February 2026.

It is also announced that Chris Fleetwood will retire as a non-executive director of the Company at the Company’s AGM later this year, on which date Jamie Younger will take over the role of Chair of the Company’s Audit & Risk Committee.

Jamie is an ICAS qualified audit and business advisory partner in Saffery LLP, where he has served for 12 years in senior leadership roles and acts as client partner for a number of organisations.

His audit experience includes listed investment trusts and a variety of SMEs in a range of sectors. He advises clients on corporate governance and internal controls. As a Chartered Tax Advisor, he is also familiar with the tax rules for VCTs.

There are no disclosures to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8 R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to Jamie Younger’s appointment.

