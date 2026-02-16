AMD and TCS to bring state-of-the-art ‘Helios’ rack-scale AI architecture to India

News Highlights:

Enterprises across India will gain access to a new 200MW deployment of the AMD “Helios” rack-scale AI architecture, supporting India’s AI initiatives and sovereign AI factories.

AMD and TCS will help enterprise customers accelerate AI at scale with an AI training and inference platform designed to improve operational efficiency, time-to-deployment, and real-world enterprise impact across industries.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), a leader in high-performance and AI computing, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, have expanded their strategic collaboration. TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited (HyperVault), and AMD will codevelop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD “Helios” platform in support of India’s national AI initiatives.

Powered by AMD Instinct™ MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC™ “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando™ Vulcano NICs and the open ROCm™ software ecosystem, “Helios” is purpose-built to deliver a rack-scale AI platform supporting sovereign AI factories. “Helios,” combined with TCS’ enterprise expertise and scale, will accelerate deployment and enhance operational efficiencies for enterprises. As part of this strategic collaboration, both companies will offer an AI-ready data center blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data center build-outs in India.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, said, "AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With 'Helios,' we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow.”

K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS, said, “This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first ‘Helios’ powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data center engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem – Infrastructure to Intelligence.”

TCS established HyperVault in 2025 with the vision of delivering GW-scale, secure, and reliable AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers, AI companies, and global enterprises. This announcement builds on the recent strategic collaboration between TCS and AMD to help enterprises scale AI adoption and modernize hybrid environments.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 580,000 spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Follow TCS on LinkedIn| Instagram | YouTube| X