Delivery Robots Market Size to Hit $11328.25 Million by 2035 Owing to the Surging Adoption of Autonomous Last-mile Delivery | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The Delivery Robots Market Size was valued at USD 891.14 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.95% to reach USD 11328.25 million by 2035.”

Urbanization, E-Commerce Growth, and AI Adoption Boost Market Growth Globally

The market for delivery robots has been expanding because to the growing demand for last-mile delivery that is quick, frictionless, and reasonably priced. Due to workforce shortages, particularly during peak hours, organizations are turning to autonomous delivery methods in the logistics industry. Rapid urbanization, rising e-commerce adoption, and rising customer expectations for quicker delivery all contribute to this need. Delivery robots are dependable in extremely complicated contexts, such as congested urban areas, thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, GPS, and sensor fusion.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 891.14 million

Market Size by 2035: USD 11328.25 million

CAGR: 28.95% from 2026 to 2035

By Solution: hardware held the largest share of 70.4% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the global market with 37.7% Share

Delivery Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Solution (Hardware and Software)

• By Number of Wheels (2-wheel robots, 3-wheel robots, 4-wheel robots and 6-wheel robots)

• By Load Capacity (Up to 10 kg, 10 Kg to 50 Kg and More than 50 Kg)

• By End-User (Food & beverage, Retail, Healthcare, Postal service and Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Solution

The hardware segment led the delivery robots market in 2025, capturing a significant 70.4% share. The sustained dominance is due to the high costs and strategic importance of physical components such as sensors, cameras, wheels, chassis, batteries, and navigation modules. The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035. This growth is driven by advancements in AI algorithms, navigation systems, and real-time data analytics that enhance robot autonomy, decision-making, and route optimization.

By Application

In 2025, 4-wheel robots accounted for the largest market share at 41.4%, owing to their optimal balance between stability, speed, and maneuverability. The 6-wheeled robots segment is projected to undergo the fastest CAGR over 2026-2035, owing to the higher surface adaptability and increase in the stability of payload.

By Load Capacity

The delivery robots market share in 2025 was led by the Up to 10 Kg segment, which accounted for 45.3% of the market, owing to the broad application in food delivery, small parcel logistics, and document transport. Over the forecast period of 2026-2035, the More than 50 Kg segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR as industries, such as retail warehousing, industrial parks, and healthcare supply chains are looking for higher payload capacity for bulk deliveries.

By End-User

The delivery robots market was dominated by Food & Beverage segment that accounted for a revenue share of 38.3% in 2025, owing to the increasing demand for non-contact food delivery in urban and campus environments. The Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period of 2026-2035, due to the increasing requirement of safe, reliable, and efficient method of intra-facility transport of medicines, lab samples, and medical supplies.

Regional Insights:

With a staggering 37.7% market share in 2025, North America leads the world in delivery robots thanks to early technological adoption, reliable infrastructure, and a growing number of important delivery robot developers. The region's opportunity is facilitated by the high consumer demand for contactless and quick deliveries in industries including food, retail, and healthcare.

The delivery robots market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 30.05% over 2026-2035, owing to rapid urbanization, high e-commerce penetration, and increasing focus on automation.

Lack of Regulations Infrastructure and Weather Challenges May Impede Market Expansion Globally

One of the major barriers to the market for delivery robots is the lack of uniform laws and policies in both developed and developing countries as well as in local governments. Large-scale deployment is being hampered by laws that are controversial, such as those that allow robots to drive on sidewalks and those that question who will be held accountable for accidents and pedestrian injuries. Furthermore, the widespread deployment of delivery robots is hindered by inadequate infrastructure, such as small or badly maintained walkways and inadequate signage in the majority of cities and suburbs. Weather-related issues, such as rain, snow, and extremely high or low temperatures also have an impact on robot performance and dependability.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Nuro partnered with Arm to integrate Automotive Enhanced silicon into its third-generation delivery robot (“R3”), improving efficiency and doubling cargo capacity.

, Nuro partnered with Arm to integrate Automotive Enhanced silicon into its third-generation delivery robot (“R3”), improving efficiency and doubling cargo capacity. In October 2024, Starship Technologies partnership with Bolt launched in Tallinn, enabling eco-friendly grocery deliveries via Bolt Food app to 180,000 users.

Exclusive Sections of the Delivery Robots Market Report (The USPs):

SOLUTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand revenue share (%) by hardware, software, and integrated solutions, along with improvements (%) in navigation accuracy, fleet coordination, and autonomous operations enabled by AI-driven platforms.

– helps you understand revenue share (%) by hardware, software, and integrated solutions, along with improvements (%) in navigation accuracy, fleet coordination, and autonomous operations enabled by AI-driven platforms. TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP INDEX – helps you measure reduction (%) in operational expenses through route optimization, predictive maintenance, and centralized fleet management systems.

– helps you measure reduction (%) in operational expenses through route optimization, predictive maintenance, and centralized fleet management systems. MOBILITY & DESIGN CONFIGURATION BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze deployment share (%) by wheel configuration and evaluate improvements (%) in stability, maneuverability, and terrain adaptability, along with reduced (%) downtime from mobility failures.

– helps you analyze deployment share (%) by wheel configuration and evaluate improvements (%) in stability, maneuverability, and terrain adaptability, along with reduced (%) downtime from mobility failures. LOAD CAPACITY & DELIVERY EFFICIENCY TRACKER – helps you assess demand share (%) by payload category and improvements (%) in trip utilization, while identifying reduction (%) in last-mile delivery costs through payload optimization.

– helps you assess demand share (%) by payload category and improvements (%) in trip utilization, while identifying reduction (%) in last-mile delivery costs through payload optimization. END-USER ADOPTION & PERFORMANCE IMPACT – helps you evaluate revenue share (%) across food & beverage, retail, healthcare, and logistics sectors, supported by improvements (%) in delivery speed, order accuracy, and service reliability.

– helps you evaluate revenue share (%) across food & beverage, retail, healthcare, and logistics sectors, supported by improvements (%) in delivery speed, order accuracy, and service reliability. LABOR & EMISSIONS REDUCTION INDICATORS – helps you quantify reduction (%) in labor dependency and delivery-related emissions enabled by autonomous delivery robots.

