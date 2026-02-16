Skygen.AI Steps Out of Stealth: 19-Year-Old Founder, $7M Seed Round, and the End of the "Chatbot Era"

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the AI market becomes saturated with repetitive chatbots, Skygen.AI has officially announced the closing of a $7 million funding round and the launch of the world's first autonomous Execution Layer. Founded by 19-year-old Mike Shperling, the company is issuing an ultimatum to the industry: AI must work, not just talk.





Beyond Intelligence: Giving AI "Hands"

Skygen.AI is not just another LLM wrapper. It's an autonomous system capable of operating any software via its proprietary Computer Use mode. While traditional API-based solutions are often sluggish and limited, Skygen "sees" the screen in real time and interacts with CRM, ERP, and banking interfaces 2-3 times faster than any existing market alternative.

"We’ve stopped building assistants that give advice. We’ve created employees that do the work," says Mike Shperling, founder of Skygen.AI. "If your AI still requires a human to copy-paste its response into another program, you’re living in the past. Skygen closes that gap at record-breaking speeds."

The Skygen Advantage:

In-Context Learning: Skygen doesn't just follow commands—it learns as it goes. The agent adapts to the user's communication style and stores key insights (contacts, preferred channels, and workflows) as structured bullet points to optimize every subsequent interaction.

Industry-Leading Speed: Utilizing an optimized architecture of a central orchestrator and Gemini Flash sub-agents, Skygen delivers unmatched performance on complex, long-form tasks without context overflow.

Next-Gen Deep Research: Skygen’s specialized research mode delivers one of the highest accuracy rates in the industry. The agent performs autonomous market analysis and data retrieval with a depth that significantly outperforms standard AI search tools.

High-Endurance Autonomy: Designed for long-duration tasks, Skygen maintains focus and goal alignment throughout several hours of autonomous operation, using intelligent summarization to keep the execution precise and efficient.

A Religion of Security: Tier-1 Standards

In an era of frequent data breaches, Skygen.AI has made security its core principle. Agents operate within completely isolated Virtual Machines (Sandboxed Environments). User data never leaves the protected perimeter and is never used for model training. With an integrated Security Layer (Guardrails), the agent is hardwired to request user permission for any critical or ambiguous actions.

About Skygen.AI

Skygen.AI is a technology company specializing in the creation of autonomous software agents. Leveraging cutting-edge developments in Computer Vision, In-Context Learning, and cybersecurity, Skygen automates complex business processes across any digital environment.

Contact Details:



Aleshon Hancharou

a.hancharou@skygen.ai

