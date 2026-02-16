Festi hf.: Buyback program week 7

In week 7 2026, Festi purchased in total 135,000 own shares for total amount of 46,145,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 7 09/02/2026 10:38 35.000 342,00 11.970.000 Week 7 10/02/2026 10:42 50.000 342,00 17.100.000 Week 7 11/02/2026 14:49 25.000 343,00 8.575.000 Week 7 12/02/2026 14:55 25.000 340,00 8.500.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,435,000 own shares or 1.42% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,823,774 own shares for 609,438,920 ISK and holds today 4,570,000 own shares or 1.46% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).