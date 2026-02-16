Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

 | Source: Kaldalón hf. Kaldalón hf.

Reykjavik, Iceland

In week 7 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 550,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 14,850,000 as detailed below: 

DateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase priceOwn shares after transaction 
12.2.202609:36:25129,04927.03,484,32323,070,867
12.2.202610:02:383,72327.0100,52123,074,590
12.2.202610:02:393,72327.0100,52123,078,313
12.2.202610:58:58151,85227.04,100,00423,230,165
12.2.202612:42:213,72327.0100,52123,233,888
12.2.202612:42:223,72327.0100,52123,237,611
12.2.202614:38:322,10327.056,78123,239,714
12.2.202614:38:332,10327.056,78123,241,817
12.2.202615:19:16127.02723,241,818
13.2.202610:01:14250,00027.06,750,00023,491,818
  550,000 14,850,000 

The transactions are carried out under Kaldalón hf.’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 6 January 2026. Repurchases under the programme will, at a maximum, total 9,000,000 shares, provided that the aggregate consideration for the repurchases does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. Implementation of the programme commenced on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, and the programme will remain in effect until either of the above thresholds regarding volume or amount has been reached, but in any event no later than 2 March 2026.

Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 22,941,818 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 23,491,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the company’s total issued share capital.

Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 2,489,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.23% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 67,397,460.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO
jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading