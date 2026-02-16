Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 7 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 550,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 14,850,000 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own shares after transaction 12.2.2026 09:36:25 129,049 27.0 3,484,323 23,070,867 12.2.2026 10:02:38 3,723 27.0 100,521 23,074,590 12.2.2026 10:02:39 3,723 27.0 100,521 23,078,313 12.2.2026 10:58:58 151,852 27.0 4,100,004 23,230,165 12.2.2026 12:42:21 3,723 27.0 100,521 23,233,888 12.2.2026 12:42:22 3,723 27.0 100,521 23,237,611 12.2.2026 14:38:32 2,103 27.0 56,781 23,239,714 12.2.2026 14:38:33 2,103 27.0 56,781 23,241,817 12.2.2026 15:19:16 1 27.0 27 23,241,818 13.2.2026 10:01:14 250,000 27.0 6,750,000 23,491,818 550,000 14,850,000

The transactions are carried out under Kaldalón hf.’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 6 January 2026. Repurchases under the programme will, at a maximum, total 9,000,000 shares, provided that the aggregate consideration for the repurchases does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. Implementation of the programme commenced on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, and the programme will remain in effect until either of the above thresholds regarding volume or amount has been reached, but in any event no later than 2 March 2026.

Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 22,941,818 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 23,491,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the company’s total issued share capital.

Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 2,489,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.23% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 67,397,460.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

