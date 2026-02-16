Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 7 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 550,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 14,850,000 as detailed below:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Own shares after transaction
|12.2.2026
|09:36:25
|129,049
|27.0
|3,484,323
|23,070,867
|12.2.2026
|10:02:38
|3,723
|27.0
|100,521
|23,074,590
|12.2.2026
|10:02:39
|3,723
|27.0
|100,521
|23,078,313
|12.2.2026
|10:58:58
|151,852
|27.0
|4,100,004
|23,230,165
|12.2.2026
|12:42:21
|3,723
|27.0
|100,521
|23,233,888
|12.2.2026
|12:42:22
|3,723
|27.0
|100,521
|23,237,611
|12.2.2026
|14:38:32
|2,103
|27.0
|56,781
|23,239,714
|12.2.2026
|14:38:33
|2,103
|27.0
|56,781
|23,241,817
|12.2.2026
|15:19:16
|1
|27.0
|27
|23,241,818
|13.2.2026
|10:01:14
|250,000
|27.0
|6,750,000
|23,491,818
|550,000
|14,850,000
The transactions are carried out under Kaldalón hf.’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 6 January 2026. Repurchases under the programme will, at a maximum, total 9,000,000 shares, provided that the aggregate consideration for the repurchases does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. Implementation of the programme commenced on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, and the programme will remain in effect until either of the above thresholds regarding volume or amount has been reached, but in any event no later than 2 March 2026.
Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 22,941,818 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 23,491,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the company’s total issued share capital.
Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 2,489,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.23% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 67,397,460.
The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.
For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO
jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is