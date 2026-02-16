Sampo plc, press release, 16 February 2026 at 11:00 am EET

Trading in Sampo A shares on Nasdaq Stockholm has begun

The trading in Sampo A shares has begun on Nasdaq Stockholm today, 16 February 2026, under the short name (ticker) SAMPO SEK.

The Sampo A share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm through Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) since 22 November 2022, with Svenska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) as the issuer of the SDRs and as a market maker and liquidity provider. In 2025, a policy change by Euroclear Sweden made it possible for Sampo to pursue a direct listing of the Sampo A share on Nasdaq Stockholm, replacing the SDR arrangement. Sampo’s application to delist its SDRs and to admit the trading of its A shares was approved by Nasdaq Stockholm on 28 January 2026.

The last day of trading in the SDRs was 13 February 2026. The conversion of the SDRs into A shares will be carried out automatically for all SDR holders. It does not require any action from the SDR holder. Underlying Sampo A shares will be automatically delivered to the same securities account as the SDRs are held on the record date, 17 February 2026. The A shares will be delivered to SDR holders on 19 February 2026.

A direct listing in the Swedish market will create a consistent Nordic presence across Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm and will offer certain advantages for Sampo and its shareholders, including a smaller tick size on Nasdaq Stockholm compared with that applicable to the SDRs.

More information on the SDR conversion is available on Sampo’s IR blog: https://www.sampo.com/investors/ir-blog/sdr-conversion/.



