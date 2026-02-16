Confectionery Market to Exceed USD 299 Billion by 2031 Fueled by Rising Consumption Across Asia-Pacific, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the confectionery market size stood at USD 227.58 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 299.18 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.62%. Market growth is being shaped by cocoa price volatility, rising demand for premium gifting products, and regulatory pressure to reduce sugar content and improve sourcing transparency. Although cocoa futures have recently softened, long-term supply risks persist due to aging cocoa plantations in West Africa and ongoing climate variability. In response, confectionery manufacturers are shifting toward value-added strategies such as plant-based dairy alternatives, functional ingredient fortification, and recyclable packaging to protect margins and sustain confectionery market growth.

Confectionery Market Trends and Key Growth Drivers

Premiumization Through Experience and Gifting:

The confectionery industry is shifting from volume-driven sales to high-value revenue concentration. Consumers are increasingly seeking affordable luxuries and experiential products, such as artisanal chocolates with complex textures and curated gift boxes. This trend is particularly dominant in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, where premium gifting for cultural festivals and micro-moments allows brands to capture a larger confectionery market share by leveraging storytelling and high-end aesthetics.

Health-Conscious Innovation and Sustainability

Functional benefits are becoming a baseline requirement in the confectionery market, as manufacturers reformulate products to address rising diabetes rates and new sugar-reduction regulations. Key confectionery market trends for 2026 include the rise of guilt-free treats such as vitamin-enriched gummies, probiotic-infused candies, and vegan chocolates now linking gut health to holistic wellness. Simultaneously, brands are future-proofing their market positioning by adopting sustainable, paper-based, and mono-material packaging to meet strict environmental mandates while maintaining the portable, on-the-go formats that modern urban lifestyles demand.

Global Confectionery Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Snack Bar

Gums

By Packaging Type

Single-Serve

Multipack

By Price Tier

Mass

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Retail Store

Convenience Store

Other

Confectionery Market Regional Outlook

North America leads in market value, supported by high per-capita consumption, though growth is increasingly driven by premiumization and functional innovation. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising incomes, localized flavor adaptation, and digital-first retail strategies. Europe maintains a stable demand but faces stricter sugar and sustainability regulations, prompting accelerated reformulation and packaging investments.

Competitive Landscape Balances Scale, Innovation, and Sustainability

The global confectionery industry remains moderately fragmented, with leading multinational players leveraging scale, hedging capabilities, and R&D depth to navigate raw material volatility and regulatory pressure. At the same time, emerging brands are gaining visibility through clean-label positioning, functional differentiation, and digital-first engagement.

Traceability initiatives, plant-based innovation, and ethical sourcing are becoming central to long-term competitiveness, reinforcing the shift from volume-driven expansion to value-led growth strategies.

Key Players in the Confectionery Industry

Mars Incorporated

Mondelēz International Inc.

The Hershey Company

Nestlé S.A.

Ferrero International S.A.

