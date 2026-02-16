Quantum Sensors Research Report 2026-2046: Market is on the Cusp of Explosive Growth Driven by Miniaturization and Cost Reductions, With Opportunities in Defense, Healthcare, and Telecoms

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Quantum Sensors Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Quantum sensing represents a new generation of precision measurement technologies that exploit second-generation quantum mechanical phenomena - superposition, entanglement, and quantum coherence - to surpass the fundamental limits of classical measurement systems. By using quantum particles such as photons or atoms as sensing elements, these devices detect extraordinarily small changes in physical quantities including magnetic fields, gravity, rotation, temperature, time, and electromagnetic spectra, often at the nanoscale and frequently through non-invasive means.

The quantum sensors landscape encompasses a diverse range of device types, including atomic clocks, superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs), optically pumped magnetometers (OPMs), nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centre diamond sensors, quantum gravimeters, quantum gyroscopes and accelerometers, single photon detectors, and quantum radio frequency (RF) sensors. Each platform offers distinct advantages across a broad spectrum of end-use industries spanning healthcare and life sciences, defence and military, environmental monitoring, telecommunications, oil and gas exploration, financial services, and autonomous navigation.

The market is currently transitioning from an emerging phase to an active growth phase, a shift expected to consolidate over the next five to ten years. Sensors are achieving improved precision, stability, and form factors suitable for commercial deployment, while economies of scale and advances in integrated photonics, MEMS vapour cell fabrication, and solid-state laser technologies are steadily reducing costs. Industry roadmaps project that commercial unit prices will fall below $10,000 by approximately 2027-2028, with costs dropping below $5,000 per unit by 2030, enabling wider industrial adoption and integration into high-end commercial equipment.

Miniaturisation is a defining trend. Quantum RF sensors are approaching smartphone-sized packages, and prototype chip-scale atomic magnetometers have already demonstrated volumes below 100 cm. Further reductions to credit card-sized packages are anticipated by 2030, with fully integrated chip-scale solutions below 1 cm projected by the mid-2030s. These advances are underpinned by the transition from discrete optical components to integrated photonic circuits, which significantly reduces both size and manufacturing cost.

The atomic clocks segment is the most commercially mature category. Growth across the broader market is driven by 5G and future 6G infrastructure expansion demanding precision synchronisation, autonomous vehicle deployment requiring quantum-enhanced LiDAR and GPS-independent navigation, defence applications in GPS-denied environments, and emerging quantum technology ecosystems that create synergies between quantum sensing, computing, and communication. Major technology firms including IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Intel continue to dedicate substantial in-house R&D budgets to quantum initiatives, while government programmes worldwide provide critical support for both fundamental research and commercialisation efforts.

Key challenges remain. Manufacturing at scale requires extreme nanoscale precision, high-purity materials with precisely controlled defects, and complex integration of quantum components with control electronics. Competition from well-established conventional sensors, regulatory uncertainty, security and privacy concerns, and the high cost of early-stage systems all present headwinds.

Looking ahead, the medium-term outlook (2028-2031) anticipates expansion into industrial process control and environmental monitoring, integration with 5G/6G networks, and the establishment of quantum sensing industry standards. The longer-term vision (2032 and beyond) encompasses widespread adoption in automotive and aerospace sectors, the emergence of quantum sensing as a service, integration into consumer electronics and IoT devices, and ultimately the development of global quantum sensing networks for applications ranging from climate monitoring to personalised medicine.

The global quantum sensors market is poised for significant growth over the next two decades as miniaturisation, falling costs, and expanding end-use applications accelerate adoption across defence, healthcare, telecommunications, oil and gas, environmental monitoring, transportation, and financial services. This comprehensive market research report provides detailed technology analysis, market forecasts, company profiles, and strategic roadmaps covering the quantum sensors industry from 2026 through 2046.

Report contents include:

In-depth executive summary covering the first and second quantum revolutions, the current quantum technology market landscape, key developments, and industry developments 2024-2026

Detailed investment landscape analysis including quantum technology investments from 2012 to 2025 and major funding rounds in 2024-2025

Global government initiatives and national quantum programmes driving market growth

Comprehensive market drivers, technology challenges, and SWOT analyses for the quantum sensors market and individual sensor types

Technology trends and innovations including miniaturisation roadmaps, cost reduction trajectories, and chip-scale quantum sensor development

Market forecasts and future outlook segmented into short-term (2025-2027), medium-term (2028-2031), and long-term (2032-2046) projections

Global market forecasts for quantum sensors by sensor type, volume, sensor price, and end-use industry from 2018 to 2046

Detailed technology overviews, operating principles, applications, roadmaps, and market forecasts for atomic clocks (including bench/rack-scale and chip-scale), quantum magnetic field sensors (SQUIDs, optically pumped magnetometers, tunnelling magnetoresistance sensors, and nitrogen-vacancy centre diamond sensors), quantum gravimeters, quantum gyroscopes and accelerometers, quantum image sensors, quantum radar, quantum chemical sensors, quantum RF field sensors (including Rydberg atom and NV centre diamond platforms), and quantum NEMS and MEMS

Benchmarking of quantum sensor technologies including technology readiness levels, comparative performance metrics, and current R&D focus areas

Analysis of quantum sensing components including vapour cells, VCSELs, control electronics, and integrated photonic technologies

International standardisation landscape covering ISO/IEC, CEN-CENELEC, IEEE, and national metrology institutes

Emerging applications and use cases including quantum navigation, quantum sensing as a service, and integration with 5G/6G networks

End-use industry analysis spanning healthcare and life sciences, defence and military, environmental monitoring, oil and gas, transportation and automotive, finance, agriculture, construction, and mining

Case studies in healthcare early disease detection, military navigation systems, environmental monitoring, high-frequency trading, and quantum internet secure communication networks

Over 85 company profiles and 89 tables and 50 figures

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 First and second quantum revolutions

1.2 Current quantum technology market landscape

1.3 Investment landscape

1.4 Global government initiatives

1.5 Industry developments 2024-2026

1.6 Market Drivers

1.7 Market and technology challenges

1.8 Technology trends and innovations

1.9 Market forecast and future outlook

1.10 Emerging applications and use cases

1.11 Quantum Navigation

1.12 Benchmarking of Quantum Sensor Technologies

1.13 Potential Disruptive Technologies

1.14 Market Map

1.15 Global market for quantum sensors

1.16 Quantum Sensors Roadmapping

1.17 International Standardization Landscape

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is quantum sensing?

2.2 Types of quantum sensors

2.3 Quantum Sensing Principles

2.4 Quantum Phenomena

2.5 Technology Platforms

2.6 Quantum Sensing Technologies and Applications

2.7 Value proposition for quantum sensors

2.8 SWOT Analysis

3 QUANTUM SENSING COMPONENTS

3.1 Overview

3.2 Specialized components

3.3 Vapor cells

3.4 VCSELs

3.5 Control electronics for quantum sensors

3.6 Integrated photonic and semiconductor technologies

3.7 Challenges

3.8 Roadmap

4 ATOMIC CLOCKS

4.1 Technology Overview

4.2 Markets

4.3 Roadmap

4.4 High frequency oscillators

4.5 New atomic clock technologies

4.6 Optical atomic clocks

4.7 Challenge in atomic clock miniaturization

4.8 Companies

4.9 SWOT analysis

4.10 Market forecasts

5 QUANTUM MAGNETIC FIELD SENSORS

5.1 Technology overview

5.2 Market opportunity

5.3 Performance

5.4 Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (Squids)

5.5 Optically Pumped Magnetometers (OPMs)

5.6 Tunneling Magneto Resistance Sensors (TMRs)

5.7 Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (N-V Centers)

5.8 Market forecasts

6 QUANTUM GRAVIMETERS

6.1 Technology overview

6.2 Operating principle

6.3 Applications

6.4 Roadmap

6.5 Companies

6.6 Market forecasts

6.7 SWOT analysis

7 QUANTUM GYROSCOPES

7.1 Technology description

7.2 Applications

7.3 Roadmap

7.4 Companies

7.5 Market forecasts

7.6 SWOT analysis

8 QUANTUM IMAGE SENSORS

8.1 Technology overview

8.2 Applications

8.3 SWOT analysis

8.4 Market forecast

8.5 Companies

9 QUANTUM RADAR

9.1 Technology overview

9.2 Applications

10 QUANTUM CHEMICAL SENSORS

10.1 Technology overview

10.2 Commercial activities

11 QUANTUM RADIO FREQUENCY (RF) FIELD SENSORS

11.1 Overview

11.2 Types of Quantum RF Sensors

11.3 Rydberg Atom Based Electric Field Sensors and Radio Receivers

11.4 Nitrogen-Vacancy Centre Diamond Electric Field Sensors and Radio Receivers

11.5 Market and applications

11.6 Market forecast

12 QUANTUM NEMS AND MEMS

12.1 Technology overview

12.2 Types

12.3 Applications

12.4 Challenges

13 CASE STUDIES

13.1 Quantum Sensors in Healthcare: Early Disease Detection

13.2 Military Applications: Enhanced Navigation Systems

13.3 Environmental Monitoring

13.4 Financial Sector: High-Frequency Trading

13.5 Quantum Internet: Secure Communication Networks

14 END-USE INDUSTRIES

14.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences

14.2 Defence and Military

14.3 Environmental Monitoring

14.4 Oil and Gas

14.5 Transportation and Automotive

14.6 Other Industries

15 COMPANY PROFILES (86 COMPANY PROFILES)

Aegiq

Airbus

Aquark Technologies

Artilux

Atomionics

Beyond Blood Diagnostics

Bosch Quantum Sensing

BT

Cerca Magnetics

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

Covesion

Delta g

DeteQt

Diatope GmbH

Diffraqtion

Digistain

Element Six

Ephos

EuQlid

Exail Quantum Sensors

Genesis Quantum Technology

ID Quantique

Infleqtion

Ligentec

M Squared Lasers

Mag4Health

Menlo Systems GmbH

Mesa Quantum

Miraex

Munich Quantum Instruments GmbH

NeoCrystech

Neuranics

NIQS Technology Ltd

Nomad Atomics

Nu Quantum

NVision

Phasor Innovation

Photon Force

Polariton Technologies

PsiQuantum

Q-CTRL

Q.ANT

Qaisec

Qingyuan Tianzhiheng Sensing Technology Co. Ltd

QLM Technology

Qnami

QSENSATO

QT Sense B.V.

Quan2D Technologies

QuantaMap

QuantCAD LLC

Quantum Brilliance

Quantum Catalyzer (Q-Cat)

