Stock Music Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030 from $1.45 Billion in 2024 with Shutterstock, Artlist, Getty Images, Musicbed, and Epidemic Sound Leading

The Stock Music Market was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.76%.

North America accounted for the largest share of over 50% of global stock music market revenues in 2024, supported by the presence of major licensing platforms such as Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, Getty Images, and Musicbed. High digital advertising intensity, strong enterprise video production, and a mature creator economy drive consistent licensing demand. Advanced integrations with editing software and cloud-based creative tools streamline music usage across agencies, studios, and corporate teams, reinforcing North America's position as the largest commercial hub for stock music.





In North America, the US is projected to show significant growth, supported by continuous production of marketing videos, online campaigns, podcasts, and branded content. Agencies, enterprises, and creators rely on licensed libraries for quick turnaround and reliable copyright compliance, making the US the primary revenue contributor in North America.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to record a 9.43% CAGR as video, streaming, gaming, and online marketing expand across major countries. High content creation volumes in India, China, and Southeast Asia increase demand for affordable, rights-cleared tracks. Although pricing levels are lower than North America, the region's large audience base, rising professional content output, and growing awareness of proper licensing make APAC a strong long-term growth engine for the stock music market.



STOCK MUSIC MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global stock music market includes leading platforms such as Shutterstock, Getty Images, Envato, Pond5, and Musicbed. Subscription-based providers like Epidemic Sound and Artlist also add to the landscape, creating a consolidated yet diverse competitive environment.



Agencies in the market continue to fall under single artist, community-based, or mass contributor models. A fourth hybrid model has emerged, seen with platforms like Artlist and Epidemic Sound, where AI tagging and human curation combine to accelerate catalog growth and improve user discovery. Key players differentiate through asset scale, subscription pricing, curated libraries, and contributor engagement. Platforms compete to balance royalty-free access, exclusivity, and premium custom licensing as customer needs evolve toward multi-asset bundles across music, video, and design.



Independent and community-driven platforms strengthen positions by offering curated catalogs and transparent contributor payouts. They also target specialized segments such as cinematic scoring or game-ready soundtracks, catering to professional creators seeking quality over volume in a highly competitive environment.



Groups operating multiple brands expand reach by merging marketplaces and learning platforms. Integrations like Shutterstock-Envato combine stock libraries, education tools, and community networks to secure recurring subscriber bases and global creative relevance. Licensing clarity, copyright protection, and contributor revenue sharing drive innovation across the market. Platforms enhance search engines, expand AI-driven tools, and invest in personalization features that streamline the process of finding tracks aligned with creative projects.



Epidemic Sound and Artlist maintain strong positions with subscription-only models. They compete through large-scale original catalogs, predictable pricing, and transparent royalty handling, positioning themselves as alternatives to consolidated global platforms.



STOCK MUSIC MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



AI-enhanced music creation is becoming a major catalyst for catalog expansion and creative differentiation. Platforms are increasingly adopting assisted composition tools to generate mood-specific variations, adaptive stems, and genre-consistent tracks at scale. These capabilities strengthen library depth, accelerate production cycles, and unlock fresh creative possibilities for agencies, brands, and independent creators seeking faster turnaround without compromising quality.



Subscription-led access models are redefining customer acquisition and long-term engagement. Bundled plans that combine music, sound effects, and complementary creative tools offer predictable value, simplify procurement, and reduce workflow fragmentation. As enterprises, marketing teams, and creators shift toward consolidated creative ecosystems, subscription adoption continues to rise, supporting stable recurring revenue and stronger retention across global markets.



Growing interest in culturally authentic and region-specific soundscapes is expanding opportunities for diverse composers and global catalog development. Demand for local instruments, regional rhythms, and culturally rooted styles is accelerating across advertising, social media storytelling, and multinational campaigns. Platforms that invest in multicultural catalog representation and collaborate with regional creators are gaining a competitive edge in meeting global content requirements.



Advanced discovery tools and enhanced search intelligence are elevating the user experience across growing music catalogs. AI-supported tagging, contextual audio suggestions, sentiment-led filters, and improved organization help creators identify suitable tracks quickly, reducing search fatigue and improving creative decision-making. These enhancements are becoming central to platform differentiation as catalogs grow and users expect more intuitive navigation.



The rise of independent creators, podcasters, live streamers, and sound-led digital experiences is broadening the customer base for stock music. Growth in short-form video, branded communication, mobile-first content, and immersive app experiences is driving sustained demand for rights-cleared, flexible audio. As brands and creators prioritize consistent sound identity across platforms, stock music becomes an essential component of modern digital production.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



The stock music market faces increasing complexity due to the overwhelming volume of available tracks and sound assets. As libraries expand rapidly, creators often encounter difficulty identifying high-quality, distinctive audio that matches project needs. This oversupply increases discovery time and raises the importance of stronger curation and metadata accuracy.



The growing similarity among widely used stock compositions is creating challenges around differentiation. Repetitive tonal structures, harmonic patterns, and uniform production styles reduce the uniqueness of content produced by brands or creators. This uniformity limits the perceived value of standard libraries and encourages some users to seek more distinctive audio alternatives.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Technology, Trends & Licensing

Expanding Applications of Stock Music

Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War

Market Opportunities & Trends

AI-Crafted Music and Assisted Creation

Subscription Models and Bundled Creative Access

Authenticity and Multicultural Music Demand

Integrated Discovery and Smarter Search Tools

Market Growth Enablers

Rise of Independent Content Creators

the Podcast Renaissance

Audio-based User Experiences Gaining Traction

Growing Popularity of a Sound Design-First Approach

Market Restraints

Stories Without Sound

Massive Profusion of Choice

Generic Music Sweeping the Market

Increasing Interest in Custom Music

Market Landscape

Five Forces Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Shutterstock

Artlist

Getty Images

Musicbed

Epidemic Sound

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Tribe of Noise

Media Music Now

SoundCloud

123RF

Envato

Audiosocket

Bensound

Dreamstime

FyrFly

Jamendo

Motion Array

Music Vine

Videvo

Storyblocks

Soundsnap

Earmotion Audio Creation

Pond5

YouTube

Marmoset

Soundstripe

Neosounds

PremiumBeat

ALIBI Music

NoCopyrightSounds (NCS)

Music Rightz

The Music Case

Segmentation by Product

Track

Sound Effect

Segmentation by End-User

Large Business

SME

Individual Content Creators

Segmentation by License

Licensed

Royalty-Free

Segmentation by Application

Digital Content

Traditional Media

Corporate Communications

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Philippines Taiwan Malaysia

Europe Germany France Russia UK Italy Spain Sweden Switzerland Netherlands

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina



