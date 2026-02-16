US Agriculture Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031: John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO & Kubota Dominate Through Precision Farming and Automation Investments

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Agriculture Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Agriculture Equipment Market was sized at 300,214 Units in 2025, and is projected to reach 345,669 Units by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 2.38%

The agriculture equipment market in the U.S. is competitive and dominated by both global and strong domestic manufacturers. Companies like John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO & Kubota hold a significant share of the market. The industry features a mix of well-established global brands and regional players. As international companies continue to strengthen their presence, smaller regional manufacturers may face challenges competing with these larger, well-resourced companies.





In early 2024, AGCO strengthened its U.S. presence by launching Fendt electric tractors and expanding its Fuse Smart Farming platform, which uses precision technology to boost farm efficiency. In February 2025, John Deere partnered with Drive TLV, giving it access to a wide network of startups. This helps the company improve in areas like autonomy, sensors, electrification, and connectivity, allowing them to offer more efficient and high-tech solutions to farmers.



Deere & Company & CNH Industrials dominated the US agriculture equipment market. These players thrive on innovation in the agriculture equipment market. They are increasingly investing in developing advanced Agri machinery technology for precision farming and machine automation.

U.S. AGRICULTURE EQUIPMENT MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS

In regions such as West, Southwest, Midwest, including Northeast and Southeast in U.S., which are heavily reliant on agriculture (e.g., Corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, fruits, dairy etc.) large landholdings drive the demand for agriculture equipment. These regions use tractors to improve productivity and reduce labor costs, making mechanization a key to enhancing farm efficiency.

The Western U.S. is an important farming region, especially known for growing fruits and specialty crops like almonds, grapes, and wine. These crops rely heavily on irrigation because of the area's low rainfall. While wheat and rice are also grown, their production is smaller compared to other regions due to limited water resources.

The Southwest region accounted for the largest share of over 49% of the U.S. agriculture equipment market in 2025. The region supports the growth of several important crops. Cotton is one of the leading crops, especially in Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. The region is also famous for its Chile peppers, particularly the Hatch green chiles from New Mexico. The Midwest U.S. is an important farming area, known for growing main crops like corn and soybeans. These crops grow well because of the region's good soil and enough rainfall. Wheat is also grown, especially in Kansas. In Northeast U.S. is a key agricultural hub, famous for its prominent dairy industry, especially in states such as New York and Vermont, which are recognized for their premium milk and cheese production.

In Southeast U.S. states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Southeast U.S. is a significant agricultural region, known for producing a variety of crops due to its warm climate and fertile soil. Main crops grown in the Southeast include cotton, peanuts, tobacco, and soybeans.

U.S. AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Incorporation of Precision Farming



Precision farming is quickly transforming the U.S. agriculture equipment market as farmers shift from broad management practices to highly targeted, data-driven operations. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of technologies such as GPS guidance, variable-rate technology (VRT), sensors, drones, telematics, and cloud analytics, all of which help reduce input costs and increase crop yields.



Key drivers of this trend include labor shortages, rising input prices (such as seeds, fertilizers, and fuel), sustainability goals, and stronger evidence of return on investment (ROI) from precision farming practices. Major OEMs are responding by developing integrated platforms that connect tractors and implements to farm-level decision-making tools.



Rising Focus on Compact& Electric Agriculture Equipment



In 2025, the U.S. agriculture equipment market is experiencing a notable rise in the use of electric and compact electric machinery. This shift reflects a broader movement towards sustainability, cost-efficiency, and versatility.



Factors driving this trend include stricter emissions regulations, decreasing battery costs, and a growing demand for quieter, low-maintenance machines, particularly on smaller farms, specialty operations, and niche applications such as vineyards and urban agriculture.



One significant aspect of this trend is the increasing popularity of compact electric tractors, typically those with under 40 horsepower. Their size and electric power make them ideal for small-acreage farmers and orchard operators. These machines provide instant torque, minimal noise, and zero tailpipe emissions, appealing for both environmental and economic reasons.



Government Policy and Credit Support System



In the U.S., strong government policies and credit support are essential for increasing demand for agricultural machinery. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) provides critical financing to farmers for operating expenses, such as purchasing equipment, through its direct and guaranteed loan programs. Additionally, these loans support long-term investments in land and machinery.



In 2024, the USDA implemented significant policy changes to its farm loan programs. This update introduces a low-interest installment option for distressed borrowers and streamlines the paperwork, which shortens the loan application process. These reforms make it easier for farmers to access credit, allowing them to invest strategically in new tractors, precision agricultural implements, and other capital-intensive machinery.



Together, these layers of policy and credit support reduce the financial risks associated with investing in expensive farm equipment. They encourage modernization and accelerate mechanization, especially for precision and climate-smart technologies. As a result, farmers are more willing and able to upgrade to efficient, high-productivity machinery, boosting demand in the agricultural equipment market.



Increased Farm Mechanization



In 2025, the growing trend of farm mechanization is significantly driving demand for agricultural equipment in the U.S. As labor becomes increasingly scarce and costly, many farmers are turning to machinery to bridge the gap. This shift enhances efficiency and reduces reliance on manual labor.



Mechanized solutions are not limited to large farms; medium and smaller-scale operations are also adopting more tractors, harvesters, and smart implements.



A key factor fuelling this transition is the incorporation of advanced technologies into mechanized equipment. Modern tractors and combines now frequently feature GPS, telematics, remote sensing, and auto-steering systems. These advancements not only enhance productivity but also empower farmers to make data-driven decisions, optimize the use of fuel, seeds, and fertilizers, and minimize waste.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Fluctuations in Agricultural Commodity Prices



Low farmer profitability is one of the most influential restraints on the U.S. agriculture equipment market in 2025. Farm income across several crops and livestock segments has been under pressure due to falling commodity prices, rising input costs, and unpredictable weather conditions.



As margins shrink, farmers prioritize essential operational expenses over capital-intensive investments like tractors, harvesters, planters, sprayers, and precision farming tools. This financial pressure is particularly strong among small and mid-sized farms, which make up a large share of U.S. agricultural operations.



Input costs, including fertilizers, pesticides, fuel, and labor, have continued to climb, reducing disposable income that could otherwise be allocated toward equipment upgrades. Many farmers are opting to repair older machines instead of purchasing new ones, extending equipment life cycles and slowing market demand.

IMPACT OF TARIFFS

On April 2, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, called reciprocal tariffs, on imports from around 90 countries.

The local manufacturing of agriculture equipment is also impacted by implementation of tariffs on raw materials imported into the U.S. market from other countries. High tariffs imported raw material such as iron, steel, rubber, aluminum and glass. The U.S. government presently have 50% tariffs rates on steel and aluminum imports from other countries.

