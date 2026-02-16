Pool Salt Chlorinator Research Report 2025: A $1.98 Billion Market by 2030 with Pentair, Fluidra, Hayward, and Intex Recreation Leading

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Salt Chlorinator Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pool Salt Chlorinator Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.33%.

The global pool salt chlorinator market is fragmented and categorized by numerous manufacturers that hold modest market share. Key players, including Flurida, Pentair, Hayward Holdings and Intex Recreation, among others, have established dominance in the market by continuously innovating and expanding their product offerings. These companies hold strong positions in the global market supported by their advanced manufacturing expertise, precision machining capabilities, and established supply chain networks. Their competitive edge lies in their ability to deliver high-performance, digitally connected chlorination systems along with by strong brand reputation, innovation, and comprehensive after-sales services.







POOL SALT CHLORINATOR MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Modern pool owners are shifting toward integrated, automated solutions that enable remote monitoring, real-time alerts, and precise water quality management through mobile apps and IoT-enabled devices. Thus, increasing adoption of smart and connected pool management systems has a significant role in accelerating the demand for pool salt chlorinators. For instance, Hayward Holdings's AquaRite S3 Omni salt sanitisation system is designed to integrate directly with the company's Omni automation platform, which allows users to manage pool sanitation, pumps, heaters, and lighting through their OmniLogic mobile app, voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, or with advanced home automation systems like Control4.



With rising awareness of sustainability, health, and environmental protection, pool owners are increasingly shifting towards greener alternatives to traditional chlorine tablets. In the US, EPA regulations are also restricting hazardous chemicals and tightening controls on Disinfection By-Products, which is surging the salt chlorinators. Further, states like California and Florida are also actively promoting saltwater systems as safer alternatives for public and residential pools, and as a result, nearly 70% of new US residential pools started using salt systems. Thus, with rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and chemical-free water treatment solutions, the adoption of pool salt chlorinators is expected to rise during the forecast period.



The rising development of residential estates and luxury housing is emerging as a significant factor supporting the pool salt chlorinator market. These factors are specifically more robust in India and Southeast Asia, where urbanization and the rise of gated communities or societies are creating new opportunities for premium pool solutions. For instance, in 2025, Etonhurst Capital Partners made a significant investment in luxury real estate and acquired 37 ready-to-move apartments in Worli, Mumbai, for over $60.2 million.

POOL SALT CHLORINATOR MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global pool salt chlorinator market, and the US dominates across the region and accounts for a significant share of over 77% during 2024. The North American pool salt chlorinator market is highly competitive, with domestic and multinational players focusing on innovation and premium services. Manufactures such as Hayward Industries lead with its AquaRite 900 Series, featuring TurboCell technology for efficient multi-stage electrolysis. The system self-cleans to reduce maintenance while ensuring consistent chlorine production. Its digital interface allows users to easily monitor and adjust pool settings, appealing to tech-savvy homeowners. Thus, such presence of major manufacturers further supports the market growth.



The Europe region shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. In 2025, Europe is likely to host several swimming-related events and witness growth in swimming pool design and accessories. The European Open Pool Championship is expected to be held in Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina, according to Matchroom Pool.



Additionally, the European Artistic Swimming Championships will take place in Funchal, Portugal, at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Pools Complex. These events stimulate investment in advanced pool facilities to meet standards and demand for modern solutions, such as pool salt chlorinators is anticipated to rise.

Recent Developments in the Pool Salt Chlorinator Market

Fluidra acquired CircuPool to expand its saltwater chlorination portfolio and accelerate go-to-market for integrated SWCG solutions under the Zodiac Pool Systems umbrella.

Pentair announced in January 2025 a strategic partnership with AquaCal to co-develop next-generation saltwater chlorinators that combine advanced sensing and IoT-enabled monitoring with heat-pump technology.

Hayward Industries launched in June 2025 a major product expansion with a new high-efficiency, IoT-enabled saltwater chlorinator that offers enhanced diagnostics and remote monitoring for residential pools.

