Motors and Drives Industry Research Report 2026: An $82.79 Billion Market by 2031 from $61 Billion in 2025 with ABB, Emerson Electric,. Nidec, Regal Rexnord, Rockwell Automation, and WEG Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motors and Drives Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Motors and Drives Market was valued at USD 60.10 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 82.79 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 5.48%
The motors and drives market is a fragmented landscape. The primarily due to the presence of several global & regional companies and a diverse range of specialized product offerings. There is significant competition among the national and global players in the motors and drives market. The regional players in this market are excelling in high-growth niches in which they have expertise.
There is an intense competition in the APAC region among key players of Japanese (Yaskawa, Nidec), European (ABB, Siemens), and Chinese (Wolong, Delta). They are competing for huge manufacturing contracts. The companies are strongly focused on the use of digital integration and merger and acquisition strategies to maintain their position in the global competition.
The market remains dynamic, as larger players are proactively reshaping their portfolio to focus on high-margin electrification and software. The companies are more focused on the adoption of technology in their motors and drives to offer data analytics and predictive maintenance services.
MOTORS & DRIVES MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC is dominating the global motors & drives market, with a share of 45% in 2025. It is driven by strong electric vehicle production, rising demand from HVAC and infrastructure development, increasing automation, growing electricity consumption, and a robust manufacturing base. The region is also experiencing rapid urbanization, with increasing migration to cities driving large-scale construction activities, which in turn is accelerating demand for HVAC systems, public utilities, and water treatment facilities, thereby supporting sustained adoption of motors and drives.
China and India dominate the APAC motors and drives market, while countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are witnessing rapid economic growth that is driving large-scale infrastructure development and industrialization, positioning APAC as the primary engine of global motors and drives market expansion. The region, particularly China and India, serves as a major global manufacturing hub, where expanding manufacturing activities require extensive deployment of motors and drives across multiple applications. In addition, manufacturers across South Korea, Japan, China, and other Southeast Asian countries are rapidly automating their production facilities; China alone installed more than 168,000 industrial robots in 2023, significantly boosting demand for high-efficiency motors and drives.
North America is a major market for motors and drives, supported by the presence of several global industry leaders headquartered in the region, with the U.S. and Canada being the key contributors. The United States dominates the regional market, driven by strong automotive, manufacturing, and electronics industries, along with sustained investments in automation and supportive legislative initiatives. Government efforts to strengthen the domestic EV supply chain are accelerating demand for permanent magnet synchronous motors in the U.S.
In addition, the rapid expansion of large-scale data centers is fueling the adoption of motors and drives for UPS systems and cooling applications. Meanwhile, Canada is emerging as a growing market, supported by rising investments in manufacturing and technological advancements, with strong demand for motors and drives from utilities and the mining sector.
MOTORS AND DRIVES MARKET TRENDS
Ongoing Innovation in AC Motor Technology
Ongoing Innovation in AC Motor Technology is a major opportunity in the global motors a drives market. It is driven by several factors, including increased focus on lifetime cost reduction, electric vehicle boom, material sustainability concerns, and IE4/IE5 mandates. The market is shifting from traditional AC induction motor towards the sophisticated synchronous alternatives.
Ongoing innovation in AC motor technology is transforming the global motors and drives market. It is moving towards the high-efficiency and specialised synchronous alternatives. It is due to the rapid commercialisation and development of AC synchronous motors, which achieve efficiency levels, including Synchronous Reluctant motors and Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors.
Integration of Sensors and Edge-AI Modules
Integration of sensors and edge-AI Modules is a significant trend in the global motors a drives market. It is driven by several factors, including the need for real-time operational efficiency, extended asset lifetime, cost of unplanned downtime, and growth in data volume. Integration of sensors and edge-ai modules shifts the market from reactive, scheduled maintenance to data-driven, highly proactive management of assets. The data collected by the sensors, which are embedded on the motors and drives, is processed further by a localised computing system called the Edge AI module.
It runs the algorithm of machine learning for real-time data analysis, instantaneously acts, and predicts failure. The cost of unplanned downtime is very high, pushing companies to adopt sensor-based motors and drives to schedule the maintenance proactively. Specialised AI chips and sensor technology have become powerful enough to be retrofitted onto industrial equipment. Traditional cloud processing introduced latency, which was difficult for high-speed industrial environments. Edge AI resolved such difficulty by reducing the latency.
MOTORS & DRIVES MARKET DRIVERS
Expansion of Electric Mobility and Clean Energy
Expansion of electric mobility and clean energy is a major driver in the global motors and drives market. It is driven by several factors, including advancement in battery technology, stringent environmental regulations, rising consumer demand for e-mobility, and government incentives & subsidies. With the rise in EV adoption, it requires highly efficient motor drives and high-performance traction motors. The unprecedented speed and scale of EV adoption, fueling the adoption of motors and drives. The improvements in energy density make EVs more competitive. The rising consumer awareness regarding climate change is a major factor for sustainable mobility options. Motors and drives are crucial in supporting clean energy in the infrastructure. In some regions and countries, there is a goal for net-zero emission vehicle sales by 2035. It is fueling the adoption of motors and drives market across the globe.
Automation and Robotics in Manufacturing
Automation and Robotics in Manufacturing are a major driver in the global motors and drives market. It is driven by several factors, including e-commerce & logistics automation, automation for labour & productivity, electrification & EV demand, and adoption of sensors & Edge AI. The industrial automation and robotics are pulling the demand for torque-dense motors, BLDC/PM motors,drives, and advanced motor control electronics. Manufacturers are replacing the legacy/manual equipment with automated guided vehicles, robots, and highly automated production lines.
These systems need to use sensors, power electronics, and specialised motors. With the rising labour costs in many countries, the firms are focusing on automating their tasks. Manufacturers want stricter tolerance, faster changeovers, and consistent throughput, fueling the adoption of robotics. Thus, it increases the adoption of robotics and increases the demand for motors and drives.
INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS
Intense Price Competition & Low-Cost Imports
Intense price competition & low-cost imports are a major challenge in the global motors and drives market. Motors have a large commodity component; thus, the price is a major buying factor for many segments. When the low-cost imports are available, the buyers can get the product easily. The global motors and drives market faces intense price competition and the challenge of low-cost imports. This is largely because motors possess a significant commodity component and production is influenced by local supply chains, lower labour costs in some regions, export subsidies, and state support. These factors combine to create a highly price-sensitive environment that is particularly challenging for manufacturers.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$60.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$82.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Company Profiles
- ABB
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Nidec Corporation
- Regal Rexnord Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- WEG
Other Prominent Company Profiles
- Danfoss
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- GE Vernova
- Hitachi Energy Ltd
- Innomotics
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric
- SEW-EURODRIVE
- Siemens AG
- Wolong Electric Group
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Allied Motion
- Ametek
- Applied Motion Products, Inc.
- ARC Systems, Inc.
- Beckhoff Automation
- Bonfiglioli
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Faulhaber Group
- Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
- Johnson Electric Holding
- Maxon Group
- Mechtex
- Nord Drivesystems GmbH
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Renesas Electronics
- Sanyo Denki
- TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Product Type
- AC Motors & Drives
- DC Motors & Drives
Segmentation by AC Product Mix
- AC Motors
- AC Drives
Segmentation by AC Motor Voltage Ratings
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
Segmentation by DC Product Mix
- DC Motors
- DC Drives
Segmentation by DC Motor Voltage Ratings
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- High Voltage
Segmentation by End-User Industries
- Manufacturing
- HVAC & Buildings
- Automotive
- Construction & Mining
- Utilities & Power Generation
- Others
Segmentation by Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
Segmentation by Geography
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Poland
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
