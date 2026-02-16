Outdoor Power Equipment Global Outlook Report 2026: A $48.2 Billion Market by 2030 from $35 Billion in 2024 with Deere & Co., Husqvarna, HONDA, Stanley Black & Decker, and Toro Group Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Outdoor Power Equipment Market was valued at USD 35 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 48.20 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.48%.

The global outdoor power equipment market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of international manufacturers and numerous regional players competing across different segments. This fragmentation reflects the diversity of consumer needs worldwide, ranging from household gardening and lawn maintenance to large-scale commercial landscaping and lawn care.

Despite its fragmented nature, the market is increasingly dominated by global players such as Deere & Co., Husqvarna, HONDA, Stanley Black & Decker, and The Toro Group that continue to strengthen their foothold through technological innovation, wide distribution networks, and strong brand value.



OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The North America region is dominating the global outdoor power equipment market in 2024. The regional market's growth is attributed to North America's larger geographical area compared to its population, which leads to more gardens and lawns in the region. Furthermore, rising investment by the government in infrastructure is also expected to drive the region's growth. Furthermore, the region's established infrastructure and preference for premium outdoor tools further fueled the outdoor power equipment market expansion in the region. Moreover, the presence of major multinational brands and their extensive distribution networks has created a strong market for innovative outdoor power equipment products.



The Europe region is growing at a rate of around 4.75% during the forecast period. The European outdoor power equipment market is increasingly transformed by automation and smart technologies, with strong adoption of IoT-enabled and robotic solutions. Furthermore, stringent EU carbon reduction policies are accelerating the transition toward battery-powered and electric OPE. Thus, the adoption of robotic lawnmowers is high across Germany as the country has over 500 national parks and around 550 botanical gardens.



The APAC outdoor power equipment market is expected to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period, supported by rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in countries such as India and China. Growing interest in gardening, landscaping, and home improvement is boosting demand across residential users. In addition, large-scale sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Asian Games, and other tournaments are increasing the need for modern equipment to maintain stadiums and sports fields. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are expected to increase the demand for outdoor power equipment during the forecast period.



OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements



Advancements in technology and the development of new products are important market driver that helps manufacturers to cater to the growing customers' demand. For instance, in 2024, Robot Mowers, a dealer for FJ Dynamic, released RM21, which is a fully autonomous robotic mower with five hours of run time and can maintain areas up to 90,000 square feet in size.

This equipment is suitable for commercial applications such as turf farms, sporting facilities, parks, golf courses, and solar farms, among others, as well as large residential properties. This shift enhances user convenience and efficiency and creates new opportunities for vendors to differentiate their products, expand their customer base, and strengthen their presence in the market.



Advances In Lithium-Ion Batteries



The development of lithium-ion batteries has further accelerated the market demand for outdoor power equipment. In 2024, Stanley improved its battery technology by introducing a 20V lithium-ion V20 battery pack, which is compatible with all the power tools and outdoor products in its V20 range.

Moreover, in 2023, EVE Energy and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) announced a new manufacturing site in Kedah, Malaysia, which is dedicated to producing cylindrical lithium-ion batteries to support the manufacturing of power tools throughout Southeast Asia. Hence, such factors and investments in battery technology create strong growth opportunities for outdoor power equipment manufacturers, supporting the industry's shift toward cordless and sustainable solutions.



Urbanization & Housing Expansion



With the rising urbanization and housing, the outdoor power equipment market demand is significantly surging across the world. According to the data by the United Nations, around 55% of the world's population lives in urban areas and is expected to rise to around 68% by 2050. These urban areas need to maintain residential and commercial spaces to enhance aesthetic appeal and functionality, which drives the homeowners and property managers to invest in efficient outdoor power tools for maintenance.

Additionally, the development of the residential sector across emerging countries like India is further supporting the demand for outdoor power equipment. For instance, Goodrej Riverine Project is an upcoming luxury residential project in Noida, Delhi, expected to be completed by 2030, which features apartments, a clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, gymnasium, and various other amenities along with social infrastructure.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Technological Advancements

Smart Chainsaws

Mowers

Snow Blowers

Evolving Demand for Robotic or Autonomus Equipment

Integration with Smart Home & IoT Systems

Government & Municipal Adoption Driving Demand

Energy Efficiency

Advances in Lithium-Ion Batteris

Comparison of Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Landscaping & Garden Maintenance

Sustainability & Regulatory Compliance

Urbanization & Housing Expansion

Market Restraints

Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices

Upsurge in Use of Artificial Grass

Seasonal Demand

