Australia People with Disabilities Resource Guide 2026 with Key Information on Independent Living Centers, Rehabilitation Facilities, State & Federal Agencies, NDIS Providers, and Support Groups

The Australian Resource Guide for People with Disabilities is an invaluable resource for all those committed to empowering individuals with disabilities. All those with a disability, from vision problems to physical disabilities to asthma, will find ways in this Directory to succeed at work, in school, and in their community.



Careful research compiled from the best data available The Australian Resource Guide for People with Disabilities is the go-to resource among educators, librarians and the disability community. This edition also includes Helpful Articles for the Disabled Population, an expanded Glossary of Terms, and a Resources Section arranged by disability categories that make finding resources for a specific disability quick and easy.

Coverage continues with over 20 subject-specific sections, from Arts & Entertainment to Vocational & Employment Programs; sections of Rehabilitation Facilities; and disability-specific sections, from Aging to Visual.



Most sections include a range of resources, including Associations, Products, Camps, Living Facilities, and Print and Electronic Resources. The comprehensive Table of Contents guides you through the chapters and more than subchapters contained in this rich resource.

This informative resource guide for people with disabilities details important contact information on:

Independent Living Centers

Rehabilitation Facilities

State & Federal Agencies

Associations

NDIS Providers

Support Groups and much more

This one-stop resource also provides immediate access to the latest products and services available for people with disabilities such as:

Periodicals & Books

Assistive Devices

Employment & Education Programs

Camps and Travel Groups

