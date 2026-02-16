Who's Who in Eastern Europe & the Baltics in 2026: The Most Powerful, Influential and Gifted Men and Women in Government, Politics, Commerce, Industry, Medicine, Science, the Arts and Education

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in Eastern Europe & the Baltics" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most powerful, influential and gifted men and women throughout Eastern Europe and the Baltic States in government, politics, commerce, industry, medicine, science, the arts and education brought together in four volumes!



Who's Who in Eastern Europe & the Baltics offers comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date and impartial information on thousands of the most prominent and significant figures in Eastern Europe and the Baltics. This superb reference work records the lives and achievements of men and women from every profession and activity.



Highly recommended, Who's Who in Eastern Europe & the Baltics is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.



The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known.



Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academics, religion, media or public service. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.



The Who's Who also surveys the countries in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective.



Key features:

Each entry includes: date and place of birth, education, family details, career, awards and publications, leisure interests, address and telephone numbers, and e-mail and internet addresses where available

Comprehensive biographies of women from all occupational fields are included: politics, finance, business, academia, science, literature, the media, fashion, the arts, medicine, sports and many more.

Contents:

Thousands of detailed biographies

Entries include: date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honours; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and telephone number

The obituary lists entries that have died since the publication of the last edition.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvf7t5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.