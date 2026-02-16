Who's Who in Lebanon in 2026: The Most Powerful, Influential and Gifted Men and Women

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in Lebanon" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Who's Who in Lebanon offers comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date and impartial information on thousands of the most prominent and significant figures in Lebanon. This superb reference work records the lives and achievements of men and women from every profession and activity.



Highly recommended, Who's Who in Lebanon is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures in Lebanon. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.



The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known. Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academic, religion, media or public service. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership within Lebanon, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.



The Who's Who also surveys the country in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective. Comprehensive background information such as details on the functions and activities of government, official awards and other relevant facts from the world of politics and economics further a fuller understanding of this country.



Biographical Section



This section of the Who's Who sets out precise biographical details on eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - government, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature etc.



Entries include: nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honors; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and contact details.



Survey of Lebanon Section



In this section you can find details on Lebanon in a matter of seconds. It gives you a breakdown of the following subjects - companies and organizations in Lebanon, history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:

Head of State

Government Departments

Addresses of Embassies and Consulates

Important Banking/Financial Institutions

Major Companies

Universities

The Media

Who's Who in Lebanon remains quite indispensable as a superb one-stop database which records the lives, and achievements, of recognized established Lebanese personalities, and those rising to prominence.



Valuable and unique, Who's Who in Lebanon will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information on Lebanon.



