Australia Who's Who Resource Directory 2026: Precise Biographical Details on Eminent Individuals

Published in September, The Australian Who's Who offers comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date and impartial information on thousands of the most prominent and significant personalities throughout Australia. This superb reference work records the lives and achievements of Australians from every profession and activity.



Highly recommended, The Australian Who's Who is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on thousands of individuals. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.



The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known. Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academic, media or public service. These people exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership within Australia, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.



The Who's Who also surveys the country in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective. Comprehensive background information such as details on the functions and activities of government, official awards and other relevant facts from the world of politics, the arts, education, science, industry and economics further a fuller understanding of this country.



Biographical Section



This section of the Who's Who sets out precise biographical details on eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - government, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature etc.



Entries include: nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honours; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and contact details.



Survey of Australia Section



In this section you can find details on Australia in a matter of seconds. It gives you a breakdown of the following subjects - companies and organizations throughout Australia our history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:

Governments

Departments

Addresses of Embassies and Consulates

Important Banking/Financial Institutions

Major Companies

Universities

The Media

