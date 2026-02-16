Australia & New Zealand Medicine & Healthcare Professionals Resource Directory 2026: Administrators, Educators, Researchers, Clinicians, and Industry Leaders

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Australian & New Zealand Who's Who in Medicine & Healthcare" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recognizing today's leaders in the teaching, practice and delivery of medicine and healthcare.



Across both countries, healthcare professionals are facing new demands for accessible, high-quality care at a reasonable cost. This Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare recognizes those whose achievements place them at the forefront of an evolving healthcare system.



This new edition provides vital biographical background on thousands of successful medical professionals, administrators, educators, researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders from across the diverse fields of medicine and healthcare:

Dentistry

Medical education

Geriatrics

Gynaecology

Healthcare products

Hospital administration

Internal medicine

Mental health

Nursing

Optometry

Paediatrics

Pharmaceuticals

Public health

Research

Social work

Speech pathology

Substance abuse

Surgery

It is the reference work for anyone interested in Medicine and Healthcare in Australia and New Zealand.



Highly recommended, The Australian & New Zealand Who's Who in Medicine & Healthcare is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.



Each honoree provides a role model of excellence in medicine or healthcare. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.



Entries include: nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honors; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and contact details.



Valuable and unique, The Australian & New Zealand Who's Who in Medicine & Healthcare will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, libraries, governments, corporations, the media, and medical and healthcare organizations.



