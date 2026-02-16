Brown & Brown announces appointment of Dorothea (Dori) Henderson as chief information technology officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that Dorothea (“Dori”) Henderson has been appointed chief information technology officer. She will lead the company’s enterprise technology strategy and oversee initiatives to improve digital capabilities and enhance the technology experience for teammates and customers.

In this role, Henderson will work with segment and functional leaders to enhance teammate tools and processes, drive a companywide data and artificial intelligence strategy, strengthen system reliability and security, support technology integration for acquisitions, accelerate digital capabilities and continue building a world-class technology team.

Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, said Henderson’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the company.

“Dori brings a strong strategic perspective and operational discipline at a time when both matter,” Brown said. “Her leadership will help ensure we continue delivering modern, dependable solutions that empower our teammates and elevate the customer experience.”

“I am very excited to join Brown & Brown and collaborate with teammates and leaders across the organization,” Henderson said. “There is tremendous opportunity to advance our digital capabilities and ensure our technology platforms support the company’s long-term growth and customer commitment.”

Henderson most recently served as senior vice president and chief digital information officer at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. In that role, she led enterprise IT and advanced the company’s digital strategy, including modernizing user experiences, improving operational resilience and delivering technology-enabled business value.

She previously spent 18 years at Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, in technology leadership roles across cloud engineering, cybersecurity, global networks and mission-critical operations. She later served as vice president of Business Aviation Digital Solutions. Henderson holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Penn State and is a 2025 Modern Healthcare Leading Women honoree.

Henderson will begin her role on February 23 and will be based in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066