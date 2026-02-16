Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

16 February 2026 Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 9 February 2026 regarding the shares to employees’ programme.

The share price was fixed at NOK 129.68, after deduction of the 25% discount from the volume weighted average market price on 13 February 2026.

In connection with this programme, the following primary insiders have bought shares:

Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, CEO, has bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen owns 31,875 shares and holds 108,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Per Bjarne Lyngstad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bought 601 shares. Following this transaction, Per Bjarne Lyngstad owns 63,056 shares and holds 57,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Knut-Harald Bakke, Executive Vice President (EVP), bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Knut-Harald Bakke owns 2,555 shares and holds 26,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Dag Arthur Aasbø owns 57,356 shares and holds 47,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Ole Gunnar Jakobsen, Executive Vice President (EVP), bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Ole Gunnar Jakobsen owns 34,623 shares and holds 57,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Sveinung Heggen, General Counsel, bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Sveinung Heggen and related parties own 27,464 shares and holds 47,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Liv Longva, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Liv Longva owns 13,539 shares and holds 47,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Kari Strande, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Kari Strande owns 4,772 shares and holds 8,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Pål Espen Ramberg, Director Investor Relations, bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Pål Espen Ramberg and related parties own 13,353 shares and holds 32,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Arundel Kristiansen, employee elected member of the board of Borregaard ASA, bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Arundel Kristiansen owns 2,549 shares in Borregaard.

Roy Kåre Appelgren, observer of the board of Borregaard ASA, bought 601 shares. Following this transaction Roy Kåre Appelgren owns 3,774 shares in Borregaard.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.

Attachment