$3.25+ Bn Human Microbiome Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035, Driven by Advancements in Microbiome Sequencing, Rising Investments in R&D, and Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market (5th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Biologic, Route of Administration, Drug Formulation, Target Indication, Target Therapeutic Area and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The human microbiome market is estimated to grow from USD 0.85 billion in the current year to USD 3.27 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The human microbiome consists of a variety of microorganisms, such as bacteria, archaea, viruses, and fungi, that inhabit different regions of the human body, including the skin, gut, mouth, and other tissues. The investigation into the diversity of the human microbiome dates back to the 1680s, when Antonie van Leeuwenhoek examined his oral and fecal microbiota samples.

The existing human microbiome landscape is extremely dynamic, with studies emphasizing its crucial function in immunity, metabolism, and conditions like cancer, inflammatory diseases, and even neurodegenerative disorders. The US FDA has authorized two fecal microbiota treatments to prevent recurring C. difficile infection (rCDI). Significantly, REBYOTA (created by Ferring Pharmaceutical) became the first human microbiome therapy to gain approval in November 2022, with VOWST (developed by Seres Therapeutics) also receiving approval for oral administration in April 2023. Notably, the commercial triumph of VOWST has been strengthened by Nestle Health Science's purchase of its US and worldwide rights in June 2024.



Given the continuous advancements in DNA sequencing, bioinformatics, and analytical tools that enhance our comprehension of the human microbiome in relation to health and diseases, we anticipate that this sector is poised for double-digit market growth in the near future.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



Advancements in microbiome sequencing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and metagenomics, enable deeper analysis of microbial communities, accelerating diagnostics and therapies. Further, rising investments from pharma, biotech firms, and venture capital supports expanding clinical pipelines for conditions like gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic diseases, and cancer. In addition, increasing awareness of the role of microbiome in health, coupled with demand for personalized probiotics, preventive healthcare, and collaborations between startups and academia, further propels human microbiome market expansion.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



While the global human microbiome market is experiencing substantial growth, there are certain restraints that can hinder the growth of this industry. High R&D and commercialization costs in the human microbiome market space including GMP facilities for live organisms and complex clinical trials, hinder scalability and adoption. Stringent regulatory requirements, lack of standardized guidelines, and variability in microbial strains delay approvals and increase entry barriers across regions. Limited public understanding, ethical concerns over microbiome manipulation, and slow patient / provider adoption due to inconsistent evidence also impede progress.



Human Microbiome Market: Key Insights

Currently, close to 215 human microbiome therapeutics developed by ~55 developers are approved / being investigated across various stages of development for treating a myriad of disorders.

Over 50% of the human microbiome therapeutics are in clinical stages of development; notably, most of the drugs / therapy programs are focused on the development of biologics, primarily live biotherapeutics.

Close to 140 human microbiome diagnostic tests are being developed by 75 players in this domain; notably, around 55% of the developers were established post-2015.

Around 80% of the companies are offering human microbiome diagnostics for analysis of microfloral composition and function; 55% of players are employing sequencing / metagenomics techniques for the diagnosis.

Majority of fecal microbiota therapy developers were established between 2000-2015; of these, more than 65% are headquartered in North America, followed by Europe (~35%).

Fecal bacteriotherapy involves the transplantation / infusion of fecal bacteria from healthy individuals to the stomach, colon / small intestine of patients; majority (50%) of these therapies are in clinical stages.

Close to 205 clinical trials have been registered till date to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various fecal microbiota therapies; majority of these studies have been conducted across various trial sites in Europe.

Over the last few years, start-ups have undertaken multiple initiatives to enhance their microbiome therapeutics and diagnostics portfolio; majority of the initiatives were undertaken for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

The rising interest in this market is reflected from the diverse partnerships established among various stakeholders in the recent past; in fact, more than 45% of the deals were inked in the last two years.

Since 2022, more than USD 1.2 billion has been raised in this domain; notably, grants / awards are also a very prominent funding model adopted by microbiome drug developers.

The market impact analysis outlines the potential factors that influence the evolution of the overall market; it can be employed to determine the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges within a specific domain.

Driven by the increasing consumer awareness for gut health, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in microbiome sequencing technologies, the market is poised for a steady growth in the future.

Currently, amongst various routes of administration, oral route captures the highest share (55%) of the market owing to its safety, convenience and the suitability for direct therapeutic intervention within the oral cavity.

The infectious diseases sub-segment is estimated to capture majority of the overall market share in the current year, owing to the effectiveness of human microbiome therapeutics in the treatment of such diseases.

Notably, amongst various geographical regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall human microbiome market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to capture a significant share of the overall human microbiome market in the current year owing to the rapid innovations within human microbiome sequencing technologies in the region.

Driven by the rapid success of approved microbiome therapeutic drugs developed by prominent players in the US, the human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 552 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global



Primary Research Overview

Former Senior Manager, Corporate Development, Mid-Sized Company, UK

Co-founder and Chairman, Small Company, US

Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, US

Senior Scientist, Large Company, US

President, Small Company, Taiwan

Vice President, Business Development, Small Company, US

Chief Business Officer, Mid-sized Company, Israel

Former Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Small Company, US

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, Belgium

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, US

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, US

Ex-Co-founder and Vice President of Innovation, Mid-sized Company, US

Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Small Company, US

Former Vice President, Operations, Mid-sized Company, US

Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, US

Former Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Research, Small Company, US

Former Chief Strategy Officer, Small Company, France

Companies Featured

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biome Diagnostics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

GoodGut

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

MaaT Pharma

Microbiomik

NutriPATH

Seres Therapeutics

Tiny Health

OxThera

Vedanta Bisociences

Zybio

Additional Benefits

Complementary PPT Insights Pack

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7iouw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment