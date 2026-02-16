Juvenescence appoints Eileen Jennings-Brown as Chief Technology Officer and strengthens presence in UAE with new partnership and facilities with Masdar City

Jennings-Brown will drive AI and technology strategy and lead the development of capabilities enabling discovery of therapeutics targeting fundamental aging mechanisms

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 February 2026: Juvenescence Limited, a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan, today announced the appointment of Eileen Jennings-Brown as Chief Technology Officer, and a significant expansion of its operations in the United Arab Emirates through the establishment of new research offices at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi's rapidly growing life sciences and biotechnology hub.

Eileen Jennings-Brown is a highly regarded technology leader with more than 25 years of experience across life sciences, research and industry. She has held senior roles in internationally focused organisations, including serving as Chief Information Officer at Exscientia, a NASDAQ-listed AI-driven precision medicine company acquired by Recursion in 2024. She also provided senior technology leadership at the Wellcome Trust, where she led the organisation’s technology strategy and large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

Her appointment coincides with Juvenescence’s strategic expansion into the UAE, building upon the company’s investment from M42, announced in April 2025, and reinforces the Company’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision to build a leadership position in next-generation drug development. As CTO, Jennings-Brown will spearhead Juvenescence’s global AI, data and technology strategy – critical to empowering Juvenescence’s growing team of scientists and accelerating and advancing a pipeline of therapeutics that target fundamental aging mechanisms. Juvenescence is embedding in the UAE by hiring top talent, exploring opportunities to bring therapeutic assets to the region, and engaging with regulatory authorities on potential clinical studies in the region.

Eileen Jennings-Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Juvenescence commented: “Juvenescence offers a unique opportunity to combine my technical expertise and experience in the scientific research industry and data-driven precision medicine with the emerging field of longevity. It's a rare chance to contribute to an area with such enormous potential and I am delighted to be joining the team.”

Dr. Richard Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Juvenescence added: “We are thrilled to welcome Eileen Jennings-Brown as our Chief Technology Officer at this pivotal moment in Juvenescence's growth. Eileen brings exceptional expertise in building and scaling AI-driven technology platforms in biotech, having led technology transformation at Exscientia. Her deep understanding of how to harness computational power for drug discovery, combined with her track record of building world-class technical teams, will be instrumental as we expand our JuvAI platform capabilities in the UAE and leverage the extraordinary data resources.”

Strategic Location in Masdar City's Biotech Ecosystem

The partnership with Masdar City positions Juvenescence at the heart of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) rapidly developing life sciences ecosystem. Masdar City's life science cluster offers world-class infrastructure, proximity to leading regional research institutions, government-backed initiatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and access to a growing community of biotech and healthtech companies. This cluster provides unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, innovation and growth.

Juvenescence will look to build out facilities at Masdar City to feature an Advanced AI Drug Discovery Laboratory housing the Company's proprietary JuvAI platform, which spans the entire drug discovery process from target selection to clinical trials, alongside collaboration spaces designed to facilitate partnerships with local and international research institutions.

Juvenescence is embedding within the UAE, working closely with the regulatory authorities to conduct clinical studies in the region and work with the DoH to unlock insights from the world's largest genomic dataset (800,000+ whole genomes) through the Emirati Genome Project, as well as the UAE's comprehensive healthcare infrastructure.

The combined resources will enable Juvenescence to accelerate clinical trials through access to diverse patient populations and advanced healthcare facilities. It will support the ability to leverage unprecedented genomic and health data for precision medicine development, collaborate with leading academic and research institutions in the region and tap into the UAE's growing talent pool of scientists and researchers.

Marwan Mohamed, Business Development Manager – Life Sciences, Masdar City, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Juvenescence to Masdar City as it expands its global operations in Abu Dhabi. The company’s focus on AI-enabled drug discovery and targeting fundamental aging mechanisms aligns strongly with Masdar City’s role as a home for life sciences companies spanning discovery, data, and clinical translation. This collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build a globally competitive biotechnology ecosystem, supported by world-class infrastructure, access to national genomic assets, and close collaboration with healthcare and regulatory stakeholders. We look forward to supporting Juvenescence as it scales its platform and advances next-generation therapeutics from the UAE.”

About Juvenescence

Juvenescence is a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan. Our approach centres around developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat and prevent age-related diseases.

It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey and Dr Declan Doogan – with a track record of leading 2 of the 10 largest biopharma deals in the last decade, including the sale of Biohaven to Pfizer for $11.6bn. The Juvenescence team, led by Dr Richard Marshall CBE, consists of world-class R&D leadership that have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totalling $30bn in peak annual sales.

Powered by an unrivalled drug development team, Juvenescence leverages cutting-edge AI tools to unlock successful therapeutics. The company’s diverse, AI-enabled medicines pipeline of clinical and near-clinical stage candidates targeting core aging mechanisms are in development for cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity and cellular repair. In addition, Juvenescence has investments in a number of cutting-edge companies and platform technologies focused on AI and regenerative medicine.

