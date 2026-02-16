iFLYTEK to Showcase Trusted, Deployable AI Solutions for Global Industries at MWC Barcelona 2026

Barcelona, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in intelligent speech and AI technologies, will showcase trusted, deployable AI solutions at MWC Barcelona 2026 (March 2–5). Moving beyond technical concepts, the company will demonstrate dependable, real-world applications built on security, offline deployment, and localized multilingual intelligence to drive tangible value for enterprises, public sectors, and professionals alike.





Secure AI Infrastructure for Industrial Resilience

In the AI Engine Plaza, iFLYTEK will showcase its secure AI infrastructure, designed to provide organizations and government sectors with stable, customized foundations for AI transformation.

The All-In-One AI Solutions integrate computing power and large-scale language models (LLM) into a unified platform, supporting private, offline deployment to ensure sensitive data in sectors like finance and telecommunications remains secure and compliant with local regulations.

The Agent Platform provides a full-stack development environment for IT professionals to rapidly build production-grade applications, supported by a library of over 30 ready-to-use AI agents.

Boosting Productivity through AI Translation

In the AI Translation Hub, iFLYTEK will showcase its AI translation solutions built on over two decades of intelligent speech technology expertise. Serving both professionals and enterprises, the display features flagship products such as AINOTE 2, an AI paper tablet that streamlines note-taking through real-time transcription, following its major crowdfunding success across multiple global markets. Another highlight is the iFLYTEK Smart Translator, featuring a dual-screen design that enables natural, face-to-face translation in over 60 languages. It delivers a seamless, simultaneous-level communication experience for diverse scenarios.

Together, these solutions meet the rising demand for efficient communication across languages in business, public services, and cross-border collaboration.

Optimizing Service Efficiency Through AI Solutions

Building on iFLYTEK’s robust infrastructure, the company will present a range of enterprise-grade AI Solutions in the Smart Solution Zone. A key highlight is Spark GuideX, an AI virtual human guide designed for diverse scenarios including airports, hotels, government service halls, and retail stores. Powered by the Spark engine’s natural language processing, Spark GuideX provides accurate service guidance and real-time consultation, helping organizations reduce labor costs and improve digital service efficiency.

“At MWC Barcelona 2026, we want to demonstrate that AI is built for use and trust by embedding it into practical, ready-to-deploy solutions,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “Our expanding local teams and offices reflect a long-term commitment to Europe. By working with local partners and respecting local requirements, we aim to deliver practical value and a lasting impact across the region.”

iFLYTEK will exhibit at Hall 4, Stand B20. The company will also host a product launch event on March 3, 2026 at 16:30 at Llotja de Mar, Barcelona, where it will share deeper insights into its AI strategy, product roadmap and global collaboration plans.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/406mi7F



