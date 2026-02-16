Optimove Connect 2026 Announces Jamil Qureshi, Performance Psychologist to Olympic Athletes, Ryder Cup Champions, and Formula 1 Drivers, as Keynote Speaker

London, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove Connect 2026, The Home of Positionless Marketing, will feature Jamil Qureshi, one of the world's leading performance psychologists, as its keynote speaker, bringing a performance lens to what it truly takes to operate as a Positionless Marketer.

In his keynote, Overcoming the Mental Barriers Holding Marketers Back, Qureshi will explore why marketing teams, equipped with data, AI, and automation, still struggle to move with speed and ownership, and what must change for autonomy and execution to take hold. Optimove Connect is the Positionless Marketing leaders’ user conference held on 11-12 March at Convene 133 Houndsditch, London.

Why Positionless Marketing Takes a Mindset Shift

Jamil Qureshi has spent his career working with elite performers operating at the edge of capability: Olympic athletes, Ryder Cup champions, and Formula 1 drivers. These performers were never under-equipped. They had the best coaching, training, and tools available. What separated peak performance from stalled potential was the ability to act decisively under pressure, without hesitation or reliance on handoffs.

Positionless Marketing is built on the same principle. When marketers have access to Data Power, Creative Power, and Optimization Power at the same time, they can move faster and take ownership from idea to outcome. But access alone does not change behavior.

He Who Hesitates Is Lost

Marketing teams have never been better equipped. Real-time data is instant. AI generates and optimizes creative at scale. Orchestration platforms connect every channel. And yet, execution still slows at familiar points: decisions wait for approval; ideas stall between roles and teams defer rather than act.

These slowdowns are often explained as operational complexity or organizational friction. But the pattern is consistent even when the tools no longer require handoffs or approvals.

In elite sports, Jamil Qureshi observes the same behavior. Highly capable performers hesitate not because they lack skill or preparation, but because they have been conditioned to seek validation before acting. Performance stalls when confidence fails to keep pace with capability.

Performance Psychology Brings Clarity

Qureshi's work reframes hesitation not as a sign that teams are not ready, but as a learned response. High performers are not those who wait until they feel confident. They act decisively with the tools they already have and allow confidence to follow action.

Positionless Marketing makes this distinction unavoidable. When structural barriers between insight, execution, and optimization are removed, what remains is psychological. The belief that someone else should approve, decide, or take responsibility first becomes the true constraint.

"Positionless Marketing gives marketers the power to connect with consumers at the right time with relevant messaging," said Rony Vexelman, VP of Marketing at Optimove. "But when marketers hesitate, they miss the moment... just as elite athletes do. Qureshi's work explains why high performers never delay when speed matters most. Technology removes limitations, but mindset determines whether you seize the moment with consumers or lose it."

For marketing leaders, this clarity is critical. It is the mindset shift that enables autonomy without chaos, accountability without micromanagement, and execution without constant permission.



About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.





About Optimove Connect 2026

Optimove Connect is the Positionless Marketing leaders’ user conference, taking place March 11-12, 2026, at Convene 133 Houndsditch, London. To register, go here.