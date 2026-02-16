Bioengineering Market Size Worth USD 1,484.98 Billion by 2035 Driven by AI-Powered Drug Discovery and Gene Editing

Ottawa, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioengineering market size surpassed USD 295.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 1,484.98 billion by 2035, poised to grow at a notable CAGR of 17.53% from 2026 to 2035. The growing chronic conditions and the advancements in healthcare drive market growth.

Bioengineering Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global bioengineering market, accounting for 42% of total revenue share in 2025, supported by advanced research infrastructure and strong investment activity.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18% between 2026 and 2035, driven by expanding healthcare systems and increasing biotechnology adoption.

By product/sub-sector, the biomedical engineering segment held approximately 30% market share in 2025, led by rising demand for medical devices and advanced healthcare solutions.

The synthetic biology & nano-biotechnology segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 18% from 2025 to 2035, fueled by rapid innovation in molecular and nano-scale technologies.

By technology, DNA & genome sequencing technologies led the market with a 25% share in 2025, reflecting growing applications in precision medicine and genetic research.

The gene editing & AI-driven platforms segment is forecast to grow at a strong 22% CAGR from 2026 to 2035, supported by advancements in CRISPR and AI-based biological modeling.

By application, the healthcare & medical devices segment captured nearly 45% market share in 2025, driven by increased use of bioengineered implants and regenerative therapies.

The industrial & environmental bioengineering segment is projected to grow at a healthy 17% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, supported by demand for sustainable industrial solutions.

By end-user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for around 40% of the market share in 2025, owing to strong R&D investments.

The industrial biotechnology firms segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by expanding applications in biofuels, enzymes, and sustainable production technologies.

What is Bioengineering?

Bioengineering is an application that uses engineering concepts in biomedical technologies and biological systems. It is widely used in medical imaging, genetic engineering, biomedical devices, agricultural applications, medical diagnostics, biotechnology, and biomedical implants. It works on core principles like sustainability, innovation, quantitative analysis, and design. Biomedical engineering helps in the development of prosthetic limbs, ultrasound machines, artificial organs, scaffolds, vaccines, biological systems, and artificial organs.

Engineering is a practice of using creativity, science, and maths to solve real-world problems. The core disciplines of engineering are mechanical, industrial, computer, civil, electrical, and chemical. Engineering involves activities like piping & instrumentation diagrams, structural drawings, generating 3D models, MTOs, and electrical drawings. It is widely applicable in industries like mining, pharmaceuticals, oil& gas, and many others.

The engineering market growth is driven by digital transformation, the push for renewable energy, growing automation, rising infrastructure development, and the growth in manufacturing activities.

Private Industry Investments for Bioengineering

Xaira Therapeutics ($1 Billion): Launched in 2024, this venture uses end-to-end artificial intelligence to rethink the entire drug discovery process from research to clinical application. Kailera Therapeutics ($600 Million): This company focuses on the massive weight-loss market, developing a portfolio of next-generation injectable and oral therapies for obesity. Isomorphic Labs ($600 Million): An Alphabet spin-off that utilizes advanced machine learning to predict protein structures and accelerate the design of novel biological molecules. Verdiva Bio ($410 Million): This biotech firm targets the intersection of obesity and cardiometabolic health, using significant capital to fast-track treatments for chronic metabolic disorders. Candid Therapeutics ($370 Million): They are advancing the field of immunology by engineering T-cell engager antibodies to treat complex autoimmune diseases.



Bioengineering Market Trends

AI-Driven Molecular Discovery

The integration of generative AI and machine learning is shifting bioengineering from trial-and-error experimentation to predictive, computer-aided design. By simulating how molecules interact with targets in the body, companies can significantly reduce the time and cost required to bring novel drugs and synthetic materials to market.

Expansion of Metabolic and Obesity Therapeutics

There is a massive influx of capital into bioengineering platforms specifically designed to create more effective and accessible GLP-1 agonists and weight-loss treatments. Beyond simple weight loss, these engineering efforts are now expanding to treat related chronic conditions like heart disease, kidney failure, and metabolic dysfunction.

Bioengineering Market Opportunity

Growth in Biomedical Devices

The high demand for cardiac rhythm management in older people and the continuously growing rate of cardiovascular disease increase demand for biomedical devices, which require bioengineering. The early detection of diseases and the increased use of implantable devices require bioengineering for the development of biomedical devices. The rise in home-based diagnostics and the popularity of robotic surgery increases the adoption of biomedical devices.

The growth in utilization of cardiovascular implants and the advancement in healthcare technologies increase demand for biomedical devices. The shift towards therapeutic tools and the expanding medical-grade wearables requires bioengineering. The growth in biomedical devices creates an opportunity for the growth of the bioengineering market.

Bioengineering Market Report Coverage

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 295.28 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 347.04 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,484.98 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 17.53% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End User, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Bioengineering Regional Insights

What is the North America Bioengineering Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the North America bioengineering market size is calculated at USD 145.76 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 631.12 billion by 2035, with a 17.67% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

Why North America is Dominating the Bioengineering Market?

North America dominated the market with a 42% share in 2025. The growing demand for gene editing and the strong regulatory support for medical devices increase the adoption of bioengineering. The increasing investment in synthetic biology and the strong presence of biotechnology companies increase demand for bioengineering. The increasing use of regenerative medicine and the growing adoption of tissue engineering drive the overall market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. Bioengineering Market in 2026?

The U.S. bioengineering market size is evaluated at USD 109.32 billion in 2026 and is expected to cross around USD 476.49 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.75% between 2026 and 2035.

U.S. Bioengineering Market Trends

The U.S. market is growing quickly as investment in biotech research, biomanufacturing, and advanced therapeutics continues to increase. Development in areas like cell and gene therapies, tissue engineering, and synthetic biology is driving innovation and commercial opportunities.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Bioengineering Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing expansion of mRNA vaccines and the increased rate of chronic diseases increase the demand for bioengineering. The strong government initiatives for drug approvals and the robust growth in clinical diagnostics increase the adoption of bioengineering. The robust growth in the pharma industry and the well-developed medical devices manufacturing capacity support the overall market growth.

China Bioengineering Market Trends

China's market is expanding rapidly, supported by strong government funding, industrial clusters, and increased research capacity that foster innovation in biomanufacturing and biomedical technologies. The industry has seen substantial growth in areas like cell and gene therapy production, advanced diagnostics, and synthetic biology, with regulatory reforms helping speed up clinical approvals and commercialization.

Bioengineering Market Segmental Insights

Product Insights

Why the Biomedical Engineering Segment Dominates the Bioengineering Market?

The biomedical engineering segment dominated the market with a 30% share in 2025. The increased production of medical devices and the increasing use of advanced diagnostics increase demand for biomedical engineering. The growing popularity of orthopaedic implants and the robust growth in AI-assisted surgical robots increase demand for biomedical engineering. The increased creation of customized prosthetics and the growing use of advanced healthcare solutions require biomedical engineering, driving the market growth.

The synthetic biology and nanobiotechnology segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of biodegradable materials and the growing adoption of personalised therapies increase demand for synthetic biology. The robust growth in advanced drug delivery systems and the increasing use of CAR-T cell therapies increase the adoption of synthetic biology. The growing expansion of nanobiotechnology supports the overall market growth.

Technology Insights

How did the DNA & Genome Sequencing Segment hold the Largest Share in the Bioengineering Market?

The DNA and genome sequencing segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 25% in the bioengineering industry in 2025. The focus on the management of infectious diseases and the high prevalence of rare diseases increases demand for genome sequencing. The strong focus on early cancer detection and the increasing use of consumables help market expansion. The presence of companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Illumina drives the overall market growth.

The gene editing and AI-driven platforms segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased use of gene therapies and the development of tailored therapies increase demand for gene editing. The growing burden of genetic disorders and a strong focus on handling multi-omics data help market expansion. The need to optimize sgRNA design and the focus on lowering development cost supports the overall market growth.

Application Insights

Which Application Dominated the Bioengineering Market?

The healthcare and medical devices segment dominated the bioengineering market with a 45% share in 2025. The development of personalised medical solutions and the transition towards proactive care increase demand for bioengineering. The increased use of monitoring devices and the growing medical tourism increases adoption of bioengineering. The increasing need for artificial organs and the popularity of in-vitro diagnostics drive the market growth.

The industrial and environmental bioengineering segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market. The focus on cleaning industrial waste and the need to enhance manufacturing efficiency increases demand for bioengineering. The increased utilization of eco-friendly solutions and the robust growth in industrial biomanufacturing require bioengineering. The popularity of sustainable agricultural practices supports the overall market growth.

End-User Insights

Which End-User Dominates the Bioengineering Market?

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 40% in the bioengineering industry in 2025. The increasing use of specialty drugs for autoimmune diseases and the growing drug discovery are increasing the adoption of bioengineering. The growth in utilization of biologics and the growing vaccine innovation increases demand for bioengineering. The increasing investment in the development of innovative therapies drives the overall market growth.

The industrial biotechnology firms segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on lowering toxic waste and the increased production of bioplastics increases demand for bioengineering. The heavy government investment in biomanufacturing hubs and the industry's focus on minimizing carbon footprint increases adoption of bioengineering. The increasing use of bio-plastics supports the overall market growth.

Investments and Initiatives in the Bioengineering Industry:

Ross W. Lampe Jr. announced a $20 million investment in the Joint BME. The investment focuses on combining medicine and engineering to enhance lives.

(Source:-https://uncnews.unc.edu)



The Himachal government launched a bioengineering initiative to combat landslides with vetiver grass. It prevents erosion and minimizes water runoff.

(Source:-https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Top Companies in the Bioengineering Market & Their Offerings:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Provides integrated cell line platforms and laboratory instruments for end-to-end biologics manufacturing.

Provides integrated cell line platforms and laboratory instruments for end-to-end biologics manufacturing. Roche Holding AG: Offers advanced clinical diagnostics and specialized enzymes used in cell and gene therapy production.

Offers advanced clinical diagnostics and specialized enzymes used in cell and gene therapy production. Pfizer Inc.: Focuses on medicinal sciences to develop viral vector-based gene therapies and precision vaccines.

Focuses on medicinal sciences to develop viral vector-based gene therapies and precision vaccines. Illumina, Inc.: Delivers high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and multiomic data analysis software.

Delivers high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and multiomic data analysis software. Agilent Technologies: Specializes in genomic analysis tools, customized automation, and cell analysis solutions for researchers.

Specializes in genomic analysis tools, customized automation, and cell analysis solutions for researchers. AstraZeneca plc: Develops complex biopharmaceuticals, including antibody-drug conjugates and nucleotide-based therapeutics.

Develops complex biopharmaceuticals, including antibody-drug conjugates and nucleotide-based therapeutics. Lonza Group Ltd.: Acts as a major contract manufacturer for mammalian, microbial, and viral vector-based biologics.

Acts as a major contract manufacturer for mammalian, microbial, and viral vector-based biologics. Moderna Inc.: Utilizes a proprietary mRNA platform to engineer vaccines and therapies for oncology and infectious diseases.

Utilizes a proprietary mRNA platform to engineer vaccines and therapies for oncology and infectious diseases. Johnson & Johnson: Combines bioengineering with medical technology to create differentiated therapies in immunology and neuroscience.

Combines bioengineering with medical technology to create differentiated therapies in immunology and neuroscience. Abbott Laboratories: Engineers point-of-care diagnostic systems and implantable cardiovascular medical devices.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, IIT-H launched India’s first lung bioengineering centre. The centre focuses on the development of advanced therapies, non-invasive diagnostic tools, and disease models. (Source: - https://www.deccanchronicle.com)



In June 2024, MD Anderson and Rice launched a Cancer Bioengineering Collaborative. The Cancer Bioengineering Collaborative focuses on areas like nanotechnologies, artificial intelligence, cell therapies, molecular imaging, and cancer vaccines. (Source:- https://www.mdanderson.org)



In April 2024, a new Collaboratory for Biomedical and Bioengineering Innovation was launched by the College of Engineering. The Collaboratory accelerates discoveries and the development of technologies. The Collaboratory focuses on innovations like bio-systems, bio-computation, and biomedical devices.

(Source:-https://today.uconn.edu)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product/Sub-Sector

Biomedical Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Biotechnology

Tissue & Regenerative Engineering

Biomechanics Engineering

Biomaterials

Nano-Biotechnology

Bioinformatics

Biochemical Engineering

Synthetic Biology & Bioprocessing

By Technology

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Technologies

DNA & Genome Sequencing

Cell-Based Assay Technologies

Fermentation & Bioprocessing Technologies

Gene Editing Technologies

Computational / AI-Driven Bioengineering Platforms



By Application

Healthcare & Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals & Biotherapeutics

Agriculture & Crop Engineering

Food & Nutritional Biotechnology

Environmental & Bioremediation Applications

Industrial Biotechnology & Bio-Manufacturing

Research & Academic Applications



By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinical Centers

Agricultural & Food Processing Companies

Research Institutes & Academic Laboratories

Government & Public Health Organizations

Industrial Biotechnology Firms

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



