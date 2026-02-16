Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory 2026: Organizations, Public and Academic Libraries, NGOs, Agencies and Institutions

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Middle East & North Africa Research Centres" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory's listings are organized into 17 sections by subject. Each section is then grouped into one of the following five broad categories:

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences & Engineering

Private & Public Policy and Affairs

Social & cultural studies

Multidisciplinary Programs and Research Coordinating Centers

The Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory's arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them. The Middle East & North Africa Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most Research Centres.



Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.



Entries include:

The name of center, address, and full contact details including Email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of the research program

Publications

Services and special facilities

Countries covered include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The directory includes master, subject, name and country indexes.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research and international affairs.



