Africa Research Centres Directory 2026: Master, Subject, Name and Country Indexes

This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit and commercial research and development activities throughout Africa. The African Research Centres Directory's listings are organized into 17 sections by subject.



The African Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most Research Centres Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.

Each section is then grouped into one of the following five broad categories:

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences & Engineering

Private & Public Policy and Affairs

Social & cultural studies

Multidisciplinary Programs and Research Coordinating Centers

The African Research Centres Directory's arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.



Entries include:

The name of the center, address and full contact details including Email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of the research program

Publications

Services and special facilities

Countries covered include: Algeria; Angola; Benin; Botswana; Burkina Faso; Burundi; Cameroon; Cape Verde; Central African Republic; Chad; Comoros; Cote d'Ivoire; Congo; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Djibouti; Egypt; Equatorial Guinea; Eritrea; Ethiopia; Gabon; Gambia; Ghana; Guinea; Guinea-Bissau; Kenya; Lesotho; Liberia; Libya; Madagascar; Malawi; Mali; Mauritania; Mauritius; Morocco; Mozambique; Namibia; Niger; Nigeria; Reunion; Rwanda; Saint Helena; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; Seychelles; Sierra Leone; Somalia; South Africa; Sudan; Swaziland; Tanzania; Togo; Tunisia; Uganda; Western Sahara; Zambia and Zimbabwe.



The directory includes master, subject, name and country indexes. The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research and international affairs.



