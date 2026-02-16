South Korea Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025: A KRW 15.90 Trillion Market by 2029, Driven by Expansion of Automation, Digital Twins and Climate-Aligned Materials

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction market in South Korea is expected to grow by 4.7% on annual basis to reach KRW 13.00 trillion in 2025.



The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of KRW 12.41 trillion to approximately KRW 15.90 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in South Korea. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



South Korea's prefabricated construction sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, evolving from experimentation to an industrialized scale. Key drivers include demographic shifts, rising costs, and a push for infrastructure speed and resilience. Prefabrication now sits at the intersection of national labor policy, climate adaptation, and urban expansion. Robotics adoption propelled by the world-leading robot density and the formation of the K Humanoid Alliance signals a strategic fusion between manufacturing automation and built environment delivery.



Looking ahead, expect robotics, BIM, digital twins, and factory-based production to integrate fully across component design, assembly, and onsite installation. Modular systems will expand from residential into healthcare, education, and industrial campuses, aligned with large-scale public programs. Prefab components will incorporate high-spec materials engineered for resilience, quality, and low-carbon credentials. For leadership teams, the shift is clear: invest in modular production infrastructure, forge partnerships across robotics, digital, and prefab ecosystems, and align procurement with automation-enabled delivery. This strategic posture enables South Korea not only to meet national prefabricated construction targets but also to define a scalable, high-precision, climate-aligned standard for modern prefabricated construction across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.



Cement Industry Outlook

Elevate prefab as a national delivery channel: Prefabrication is being incorporated into national prefabricated construction agendas, including housing and public infrastructure, supported by government initiatives that promote off-site methods.

Anchor against macroeconomic prefabricated construction conditions: Despite some short-term contraction due to permit declines and cost pressures, the broader prefabricated construction sector is stabilizing, driven by public infrastructure investment and renewable energy projects. Link prefab growth to wider structural expansion: The prefabricated segment is outpacing general prefabricated construction growth, with output momentum expected to continue into the medium term.

Key Trends

Scale panelized, modular, and hybrid systems: Prefab production systems panel, volumetric, hybrid are seeing expanded applications in housing, commercial, and industrial builds. Industrialize with automation and robotics: South Korea is the world's most robotized manufacturing economy, with over 1,000 industrial robots per 10,000 workers. Robotic innovations are now entering the prefabricated construction industry, from factory component assembly to bricklaying and facade systems.

Embed digital platforms and BIM-led workflows: Government-led smart city and manufacturing campaigns are integrating BIM, AI, and digital twins into prefabricated processes, enhancing coordination and compliance among stakeholders. Advanced resilience and quality standards: Prefabricated components are being engineered for seismic resistance and quality precision reflecting national priorities in safety and structural integrity.

Forge Strategic Partnerships

Enable public-private prefab mandates : Government agencies are actively partnering with modular builders and prefabrication firms via policy frameworks, funding programs, and pilot housing schemes. Link the robotics ecosystem with prefabricated construction innovators : The newly formed K-Humanoid Alliance brings together government, manufacturers (Doosan, HD Hyundai), and universities to advance humanoid and industrial robotics with spillover benefits for prefabricated construction automation.

Connect tech providers with prefab actors : Collaborations are forming among digital platform vendors (BIM, IoT) and factory producers to deliver integrated automated production lines for prefab components.

Leverage Key Growth Drivers

Respond to population and workforce challenges: A declining birth rate and labor shortages are compelling factories and robotics to offset their dependence on onsite labor. Mitigate cost pressures and material volatility: Prefab's streamlined, controlled production reduces input waste and schedule risk beneficial amid rising material and financial costs.

Align with urbanization and infrastructure plans: Prefab supports accelerated public infrastructure delivery, including renewable energy and semiconductor facility prefabricated construction, in line with national industrial goals. Support resilience and regulatory elevation: Seismic performance standards and quality assurance programs are driving the adoption of engineered prefab solutions.

Forecast Future Trends

Scale robotics across the prefabrication lifecycle: Robotics will permeate from factory assembly to onsite installation and finishing, raising quality control and safety while reducing human error. Mainstream BIM-digital twin coordination: Lifecycle-aware monitoring from production tracking to facility operation will become embedded through BIM and digital twins.

Diversify modular usage across sectors: Housing-focused prefabrication will expand into hospitals, schools, and industrial campuses, mirroring broader investment in infrastructure. Advance resilience-led material innovation: Prefabrication will increasingly incorporate high-performance, low-carbon materials, including advanced concrete, steel, and timber hybrids. Establish a national reputation for smart prefab: With its robotics leadership and modular ambitions, South Korea is poised to become a regional hub for smart, factory-built prefabricated construction.

Tie Insights into a Unified Narrative

South Korea's prefabrication agenda is transitioning from episodic pilots to systemic rollout. Policy initiatives and infrastructure investment are creating fertile ground for factory-led delivery models. Robotics and digital ecosystems are converging, enabling the creation of precision-crafted components and process intelligence. Prefabrication is evolving from a stopgap to a core strategy, addressing labor, quality, speed, and cost challenges. The nation is positioning itself as a model for next-generation prefabricated construction through data-driven, resilient, and automated delivery.

Report Scope

South Korea Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

South Korea Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

South Korea Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector

Residential Single-Family Multi Family

Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other

Institutional

Industrial

South Korea Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

South Korea Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

South Korea Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

