Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to 2029 - 100+ KPIs, Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials 2020-2029

The prefabricated construction market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 7.9% on annual basis to reach SAR 33.25 billion in 2025.



The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of SAR 30.82 billion to approximately SAR 46.20 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Saudi Arabia. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector

Residential Single-Family Multi Family

Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other

Institutional

Industrial

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

