Uterine Fibroid Market Size to Reach USD 9.43 Billion by 2033 with 7.63% CAGR – SNS Insider

As Per SNS Insider, The Uterine Fibroid Market size was valued at USD 5.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.43 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 7.63% over the forecast period 2026-2033.

The uterine fibroid market is expanding at a high growth rate due to the increased incidence of uterine fibroids among women of childbearing age in the world. Uterine fibroids, also known as leiomyomas, occur in approximately 70 to 80% of women by the age of 50, according to the National Institutes of Health. Uterine fibroids are common among women between the ages of 30 to 40 years, with varying rates among different ethnic groups. Research shows that African American women have a high risk of uterine fibroids, occurring at a younger age with severe symptoms compared to other ethnicities.

The trend in minimally invasive techniques is revolutionizing the treatment of uterine fibroids. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reports that minimally invasive techniques, including laparoscopic myomectomy, uterine artery embolization, and MRI-guided focused ultrasound, have seen adoption rates rise by more than 60% in the past five years. The minimally invasive techniques have proven to have significant advantages, including reduced hospital stays, faster recovery times, less pain, and no scarring, compared to traditional open surgery. Women are increasingly seeking uterus-preserving treatment options that provide fertility potential, especially since more women are delaying childbearing until their 30s or even 40s. The advancements in minimally invasive techniques have seen increased success rates, making them popular choices among both patients and healthcare providers.

Another important factor which is fueling market growth is the rise in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and the level of awareness regarding fibroid treatment options. According to the World Health Organization, healthcare expenditures in developing regions have grown by an approximate 45% over the last decade. Government initiatives to improve women’s health and reproductive well-being have resulted in better screening tools to diagnose fibroids at an early stage. Educating women about reproductive issues has also reduced the taboo associated with discussing them. As a result, more women are coming forward to seek medical consultations. Additionally, the development of pharmaceutical innovations such as GnRH antagonists and selective progesterone receptor modulators has also opened avenues to provide non-surgical interventions to manage fibroids in women who are not suitable candidates to undergo surgical interventions.

Key Uterine Fibroid Market Players:

Pfizer

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Myovant Sciences

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Theramex

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Hologic

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Merit Medical Systems

INSIGHTEC

Stryker

CooperSurgical

Karl Storz

Olympus

Uterine Fibroid Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.26 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 9.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.63% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Submucosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Subserosal Fibroids, and Pedunculated Fibroids)

• By Treatment Type (Medical Therapy, Surgical Procedures, Minimally Invasive Procedures, and Uterine Artery Embolization)

• By Technology (MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS), Laparoscopic Surgery, Hysteroscopic Surgery, and Radiofrequency Ablation)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Gynecology Centers, and Research & Academic Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmental Insights:

By Type

Submucosal Fibroids dominated with 36.24% in 2025 due to their high prevalence and significant symptom severity, driving greater demand for treatment. Intramural Fibroids is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.20% from 2026 to 2033 driven by rising detection rates through advanced diagnostics, increasing awareness, and growing adoption of minimally invasive and uterus-preserving treatments.

By Treatment Type

Surgical Procedures dominated with 38.45% in 2025 due to their proven effectiveness, widespread availability, and established clinical use, particularly hysterectomy and myomectomy. Minimally Invasive Procedures is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.63% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in technology, shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and increasing patient preference for less invasive options.

By Technology

Laparoscopic Surgery dominated with 36.58% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption, proven safety, and effectiveness in treating fibroids with minimal invasiveness. MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.83% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in imaging technology, growing demand for non-invasive treatments, and increasing patient preference for uterus-preserving procedures.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics dominated with 47.49% in 2025 due to their advanced infrastructure, availability of specialized gynecological care, and capability to perform complex procedures. Ambulatory Surgical Centers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.43% from 2026 to 2033 driven by rising demand for cost-effective, convenient, and outpatient treatment options.

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market size was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 3.11 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026-2033. The market for uterine fibroids in the U.S. is expanding as a result of factors such as increased fibroid prevalence, improved healthcare infrastructure, growing patient awareness, the use of minimally invasive treatments, and government programs that support women's health and provide access to cutting-edge fibroid management options.

Due to its sophisticated healthcare system, high awareness of women's health issues, and abundance of cutting-edge treatment choices, North America is predicted to hold a 45.32% market share in 2025 for uterine fibroids.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 in the Uterine Fibroid Market, driven by rising healthcare access, growing awareness of women’s health, and increasing adoption of advanced treatment technologies.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , Pfizer Canada announced the availability of MYFEMBREE® for the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis in Canada.

, Pfizer Canada announced the availability of MYFEMBREE® for the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis in Canada. In September 2024, Theramex announced the first commercial sale of Yselty® in Germany. This milestone marked the introduction of a new treatment option for women with moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids.

