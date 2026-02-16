Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Niiniharju

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Niiniharju, Maria

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20260216095218_119

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Option 2025A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1160 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1160 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR