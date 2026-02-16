QuestDB Supports HDFC Bank’s Real-Time Transaction Monitoring and Risk Analytics

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestDB today announced that HDFC Bank, one of India’s largest banks, is using QuestDB to support real-time transaction monitoring and large-scale analytics across its businesses. The deployment enables low-latency, event-driven decision-making at scale, allowing HDFC Bank to evaluate high-volume transactional data in real time while meeting strict performance and resilience requirements.

HDFC Bank relies on QuestDB’s high-performance time-series engine to evaluate transactions as they occur, supporting event-driven applications for transaction monitoring and risk analytics. In this deployment, a single QuestDB instance can comfortably sustain more than 5,000 queries per second. A primary and replica setup combined with object-storage-based replication provides resilience and fault tolerance. With full separation of compute and storage, HDFC Bank can scale capacity as demand grows without redesigning the architecture.

HDFC Bank’s transaction monitoring teams continuously refine and operationalize their models using complex time-series transformations executed on the fly in QuestDB. Because QuestDB is built on open standards, the same data can be reused across real-time monitoring, analytics, and model training workflows without proprietary lock-in.

QuestDB’s SQL-first interface enables engineering, risk, and fraud teams to collaborate on a single platform using familiar tools while meeting strict latency requirements and operating at national-scale data volumes.

“HDFC Bank’s use case around real-time transaction monitoring and analytics is exactly the kind of high-throughput, low-latency workload QuestDB was designed to support,” said Nicolas Hourcard, CEO of QuestDB. “By combining open formats, a decoupled storage and compute architecture, and a simple SQL interface, QuestDB helps teams operationalize event-driven applications while keeping data portable.”

This deployment highlights how modern time-series architectures built on open standards can support mission-critical banking workloads, bridging real-time monitoring and analytics while maintaining performance, resilience, and architectural flexibility.

About QuestDB

QuestDB is the open-source time-series database for demanding workloads, from trading floors to mission control. It delivers ultra-low latency, high ingestion throughput, and a multi-tier storage engine. QuestDB is designed from the ground up to operate close to the hardware, eliminating ingestion bottlenecks and lowering overall hardware requirements. Native support for SQL and open formats such as Parquet keeps data portable and AI-ready, with no vendor lock-in. Learn more at questdb.com.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is one of India’s largest banks, serving millions of customers across retail, wholesale, and other banking businesses. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, with a strong focus on technology, risk management, and operational excellence. Learn more at hdfcbank.com.