Circana Reveals Winners of the 2026 Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards Ahead of KBIS

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™ today announced the annual recipients of the Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards, just ahead of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) scheduled in Orlando from February 17-19. These awards honor appliance brands across North America that have demonstrated the most notable increase in dollar/peso share in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.





“These awards recognize the leaders in the major appliance industry who are differentiating themselves among North American consumers through innovative product and marketing – meeting needs and capturing opportunity in a highly competitive spending environment,” said Lora Morsovillo, president, Home Durables Practice, Circana. “It is our pleasure to celebrate these wins, and those of the industry overall as KBIS and this new year kicks off. Congratulations to all the winners!”

2026 Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards

Top Increase in Dollar Share – U.S.

Category Winner Total Major Appliances Frigidaire Total Laundry Appliances Maytag Total Kitchen Appliances Frigidaire

Top Increase in Dollar Share – Canada

Category Winner Total Major Appliances LG Total Laundry Appliances Electrolux Total Kitchen Appliances Hisense

Top Increase in Peso Share – Mexico

Category Winner Total Major Appliances Hisense Total Laundry Appliances White Westinghouse Total Kitchen Appliances Hisense

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending December 2025.

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

