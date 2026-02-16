Miko Affirms Commitment to Child Safety with Enhanced Parental Controls on KidSafe AI Robots

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miko – the KidSafe AI and robotics developer – has unveiled its 2026 product roadmap for its line of award-winning educational and interactive robots. Miko is putting full control in the hands of the parents and caregivers with an ON/OFF toggle option to enable or disable the conversational AI features of Miko 3 and Miko Mini . Current Miko robot owners can disable conversational AI in the Miko Parents App. Future Miko robot owners will experience a default OFF setting with the ability to toggle AI Conversation ON in the Miko Parents App.

“We believe in the power of AI as a mechanism to nurture children’s creativity, imagination and curiosity, however we recognize that families have boundaries and different comfort levels with technology. The AI Conversation Toggle is an immediate and seamless way to give parents the ultimate decision in how their children interact with AI, without sacrificing the joy and learning that Miko robots offer,” said Ritvik Sharma, chief growth officer at Miko.

The Miko AI Conversation Toggle: Simple and Seamless

Miko has always been engineered with multi-layered safety protocols and rigorous content filtering to ensure a secure environment for children. The introduction of the AI Conversation Toggle isn’t a shift in that safety mission, but rather an expansion of it.

Accessible directly through the Miko Parents App, this feature allows parents and caregivers to enable or disable open-ended AI conversation with a single tap.

When ON: Children can engage in fluid, AI-powered dialogue designed for curiosity and learning.

When OFF: The robot transitions into a structured play and learning mode, with no open-ended play.





Miko Offers A World of Content In All Play Modes

Choosing to disable AI conversation does not mean turning off the fun. Miko remains a robust educational powerhouse even when conversational AI is disabled. Children can enjoy the following features through any stage of Miko:

Narrative Experiences: Story read-alouds and interactive tales.

Story read-alouds and interactive tales. Physical Play: Dance routines and movement-based games.

Dance routines and movement-based games. Structured Learning: Math practice, quizzes, and educational modules.

Math practice, quizzes, and educational modules. Creative Content: Music and pre-built skill sets that don't require open-ended chat.





Miko’s Commitment to Safety & Joy For All Families

This evolution in Miko’s AI-powered robot line reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and safety. Whether a family prefers strict technology guidelines or just beginning to explore the world of AI, Mikos provides a safe, customizable and enriching environment for children 5-10 years old.

The Miko 3 and Miko Mini educational, interactive robots are kidSAFE certified and COPPA compliant. Miko developed its KidSafe AI in concert with a team of child development experts, pediatricians, pedagogists and educators to ensure the highest level of safety for children.

Miko annually undergoes third-party AI safety evaluations, security audits, privacy compliance reviews and child development checks to set a global benchmark for safe child consumption of AI.

To learn more about Miko, visit miko.ai .

ABOUT MIKO:

Miko is the only AI engine intentionally designed for use by children 5-10 years old with their safety and wellbeing top of mind. Available today in the form of a cute and interactive robot, Miko can answer questions, tell jokes, create stories, lead yoga and dance sessions, teach STEAM subjects, and more. The product line includes the award-winning Miko 3 and Miko Mini, with the new Miko Sparky being released in 2026. Miko is committed to delivering educational and emotionally empowering experiences for young children through open-ended voice interaction. Miko is packed with parental controls and safety features to create a level of control over the way each child interacts with their robot. Within the Miko Parents App dashboard, parents and caregivers can set time limits for use, disable Miko’s camera or mic, view child usage reports, activate bedtime mode, and even complete a device or data reset. Miko is comprised of a team of world-class engineers who are also parents. With a background exclusively in technology, Miko’s executives consulted child development experts, pediatricians, pedagogists and educators to advise on the product development, working closely throughout the process to ensure each Miko robot — and the AI engine as a whole — are safe and secure for use by young children.

The Miko conversational AI engine is KidSafe certified and COPPA compliant. Miko does not store or disperse any personal, voice or visual data. The company undergoes annual third-party AI safety evaluations, security audits, privacy compliance reviews and child development checks to set a global benchmark for safe child consumption of AI. Learn more at miko.ai .

FAQ:

What is Miko AI? Miko is the only AI intentionally designed for use by children 5-10 years old with their safety and wellbeing top of mind.

Is Miko safe? The Miko conversational AI engine is KidSafe certified and COPPA compliant. Miko does not store or disperse any personal, voice or visual data. The company undergoes annual third-party AI safety evaluations, security audits, privacy compliance reviews and child development checks to set a global benchmark for safe child consumption of AI.

If Miko is safe with the AI feature, why offer an off-switch? Parents and caregivers have different comfort levels, especially as AI safety policy is being evaluated at large. The ON/OFF toggle gives families direct control and an easy way to opt out of AI conversation entirely, while still allowing kids to enjoy the non-conversational experiences Miko has to offer.

Has Miko ever told kids how they can harm themselves? There have been no reported instances of wrongdoing by Miko robots interacting with children.

What is Miko 3? Miko 3 is the flagship Miko robot, a kidSAFE COPPA-certified learning buddy and a playmate. Miko learns your child’s name, answers questions, tells jokes, plays games, creates stories and more. Miko teaches fundamentals while also offering fun experiences such as a freeze dance, interactive storytelling and mindful yoga sessions.

What is Miko Mini? KidSAFE and COPPA-certified, Miko Mini is designed with more advanced features including STEM learning. It is proven to boost kids’ academic engagement by 55% while doubling as a conversational companion. Miko Mini adapts to each child’s learning style, building skills in reading, math, communication and critical thinking, while also fostering empathy and social confidence.





