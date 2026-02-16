Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market Global Size Analysis, Segment Outlook, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast (2026–2035)

Ottawa, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fitness tracker for sleep monitoring market size is calculated at USD 8.88 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 34.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.15% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the fitness tracker for sleep monitoring market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By type, the smartwatches segment registered dominance in the market in 2025.

By type, the smart bands segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online segment led the market in 2025.

By distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What are Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring?

A fitness tracker for sleep monitoring is a wearable device that tracks sleep patterns, duration, and quality, providing insights to improve rest, recovery, and overall health. The fitness tracker for sleep monitoring market is growing due to rising health awareness, increasing sleep-related disorders, and growing demand for wearable health devices. Consumers seek insights into sleep quality to improve overall well-being, while advanced sensors and smartphone integration enhance usability. Rising adoption of smartwatches and wearable technologies usability. Rising adoption of smartwatches and wearable technology across all age groups further fuels market expansion.

For Instance,

In February 2025, Apple added sleep tracking features to the Apple Watch and iPhone, allowing users to monitor sleep stages, heart rate, respiratory rate, and daily activity. The update also lets users set personalized sleep schedules and wind-down routines through the Health and Sleep apps to support overall wellness.



What are the Major Drivers in the Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market?

The market is primarily driven by growing health awareness and the rising prevalence of sleep disorders. Increasing consumer interest in tracking sleep quality, combined with advancements in wearable technology, smart sensors, and smartphone integration, enables personalized insights and better wellness management. Additionally, the popularity of smartwatches and fitness devices among diverse age groups fuels market growth and adoption.

What are the Substantial Trends in the Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market?

In June 2025, Garmin revealed plans to release the Index Sleep Monitor, a screenless upper-arm tracker equipped with advanced sensors to monitor sleep stages, SpO₂, heart rate, and HRV, highlighting the company’s focus on accurate health tracking and wearable innovation.

In January 2025, Samsung enhanced its Galaxy Ring lineup with two larger sizes (14 and 15) and added new Samsung Health sleep features, including Sleep Environment Report, Sleep Time Guidance, and a Mindfulness Tracker, strengthening its focus on comprehensive wellness and sleep monitoring.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market?

A major emerging challenge in the market is ensuring the accuracy and reliability of sleep data across diverse users and conditions. Device limitations, inconsistent sensor performance, and variations in user behavior can affect insights. Additionally, privacy concerns, integration with other health platforms, and high competition among wearable brands make it challenging for companies to maintain users' trust and long -term adoption.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market in 2025?

North America led the market in 2025 due to high consumer awareness of health and wellness, widespread adoption of wearable technology, and the strong presence of key players like Apple, Garmin, and Fitbit. Advanced technological infrastructure, growing smartphone penetration, and increasing demand for personalized health insights further fueled market growth, establishing the region as the largest contributor to the global market.

In the U.S., fitness trackers for sleep monitoring are gaining popularity as consumers prioritize health and wellness. Wearables with advanced sensors track sleep stages, heart rate, and breathing patterns, driving adoption among tech-savvy users and health-conscious individuals seeking personalized sleep insights nightly.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace in the fitness tracker for sleep monitoring market during the forecast period due to rising health awareness, growing disposable incomes, and increasing adoption of wearable and digital wellness technologies. Rapid smartphone penetration, supportive government initiatives, and expanding e-commerce channels are boosting accessibility. Additionally, emerging markets in China, India, and Southeast Asia are witnessing a surge in demand for fitness and sleep monitoring devices and rapid market growth.

In China, demand for fitness trackers with sleep monitoring features is rising alongside expanding wearable adoption and digital health awareness. Manufacturers offer localized apps, Mandarin interfaces, and integrated services, appealing to younger consumers and urban professionals focused on improving sleep quality and overall wellness through data-driven feedback.

Segmental Insights

By Type Analysis

How did the Smartwatches Segment Dominate the Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market in 2025?

The smartwatches segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its multifunctionality and widespread consumer adoption. These devices offer continuous sleep tracking alongside heart rate, activity, and health monitoring features, making them a preferred all-in-one solution. Seamless smartphone integration, regular software updates, and strong brand presence further boosted their dominance across diverse user groups.

The smart bands segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to their affordability, lightweight design, and increasing focus on core health features such as sleep tracking and activity monitoring. These devices appeal to first-time users and cost-sensitive consumers, especially in emerging markets. Longer battery life, ease of use, and expanding online availability are further accelerating adoption during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel Type Analysis

How did the Online Segment Dominate the Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market in 2025?

The online segment dominated the market in 2025 due to the convenience of digital purchasing, wider product availability, and competitive pricing. E-commerce platforms offer detailed product comparisons, user reviews, and easy access to the latest models. Rising smartphone usage, secure payment options, and frequent online discounts further encouraged consumers to prefer online channels over offline retail.

The offline segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as consumers increasingly prefer an in-store experience for wearable devices that require physical evaluation. Specialty stores and electronics retailers offer hands-on product demonstrations, personalized guidance, and after-sales support, building trust among buyers. Expanding retail networks, especially in emerging regions, and rising brands partnering with offline stores are further accelerating growth during the forecast period.

Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market Key Players List

Fitbit (Google)

Garmin Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Withings (Nokia Health)

Amazfit (Zepp Health / Huami)

Polar Electro

WHOOP Inc.

Top Vendors in the Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market & Their Offerings

Companies Headquaters Offerings Fitbit San Francisco / Mountain View, USA Fitbit makes fitness bands and smartwatches that monitor sleep quality, stages, heart rate, SpO₂, activity, and general wellness. Garmin Ltd Olathe, Kansas, USA Garmin produces multisport and lifestyle wearables with sleep monitoring, heart rate, activity, and training metrics, aimed at both general wellness and athletic use. Apple Inc. Cupertino, California, USA Through Apple Watch and related health apps, the company offers sleep tracking, heart rate, activity, respiratory rate monitoring, and integration with broader health platforms. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Seoul, South Korea Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, tracks sleep, heart rate, and activity, and integrates with Samsung Health for wellness monitoring. Xiaomi Corporation Beijing, China China Xiaomi offers affordable bands and smartwatches that support sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and general fitness tracking, catering to large, price-sensitive markets. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Shenzhen, Guangdong, China Huawei develops wearable devices (watch & band) with health and fitness tracking, including sleep monitoring, heart rate, stress & wellness features. Withings (Nokia Health) IssylesMoulineaux, France Withings offers hybrid smartwatches and sleeptracking devices (sleep quality, heart rate, activity), often blending classic watch design with health tracking. Polar Electro Kempele, Finland Polar provides fitness watches and trackers focused on heart rate, activity, and sleep tracking popular among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. WHOOP Inc. Boston, Massachusetts, USA WHOOP specializes in wearable bands focused on health analytics, sleep quality, recovery, strain, heart rate variability, and overall wellness monitoring.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The heart rate monitor market size stood at US$ 2.74 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 2.96 billion in 2026, and is forecast to reach US$ 5.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2026 to 2035.

The global tele-monitoring services market size was estimated at USD 30.96 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 36.59 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 164.55 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.18% from 2026 to 2035.

The global gestational diabetes market size is calculated at USD 10.3 billion in 2025, grew to USD 11.24 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 22.58 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2024 and 2034.

The global mRNA quality monitoring market size is calculated at US$ 1.37 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 1.46 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 2.5 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2024 and 2034.

The clinical perinatal software market size was estimated at USD 187.47 million in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 206.85 million in 2026 to approximately USD 501.48 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.34% from 2026 to 2035.

The global AI in blood pressure monitoring market size was estimated at USD 1.23 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.59 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 16.89 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 30% from 2026 to 2035.

The global blood pressure monitoring device market size is calculated at USD 2.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 9.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.10% from 2026 to 2035.

The global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market size is anticipated to grow from USD 7.54 billion in 2025 to USD 14.18 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.52% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global digital health monitoring devices market size reached US$ 5.23 billion in 2024 and is anticipate to increase to US$ 6.22 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is forecasted to achieve a value of around US$ 29.71 billion, growing at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Smart Watches

Smart Bands

Smart Clothing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



