Oatey Co. Promotes Kelsey McMillan to Vice President, Cherne Global

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that Kelsey McMillan has been promoted to Vice President, Cherne Global.

Part of the Oatey family of companies, Cherne Industries (Cherne) is the industry leader in pipe plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. In 2023, Oatey acquired Lansas B.V., a manufacturer and distributor of underground pipe and disc plugs based in Eijsden, Netherlands, further positioning the company to grow its presence in the European waterworks market and beyond.

McMillan joined Oatey seven years ago as Retail National Sales Manager before transitioning to the International team, where she served as International Sales Manager and later as Director of International Business Development. She subsequently took on the role of Director of Strategic Initiatives, where she played a key role in developing the company’s multi-year strategic roadmap.

In her new role, McMillan will lead the company’s Cherne business activities around the globe, overseeing several functions across the business. Her leadership will be instrumental in aligning operations, product development, quality and commercial strategies to elevate the Cherne brand, enhance collaboration and grow Cherne’s presence in key international markets.

“Cherne’s legacy of superior quality, safety and performance is something I’m proud to help amplify on a global scale,” says McMillan. “This next chapter for Cherne brings tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to collaborating across teams to accelerate our growth and deliver cutting-edge innovation that meets the evolving needs of our customers and end users.”

“Kelsey has consistently brought alignment, clarity and momentum to our global initiatives,” says Wyatt Kilmartin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Oatey. “Her proven leadership, along with her firsthand experience in international markets and deep product knowledge, will be vital as she leads Cherne Global into its next phase of growth and builds a more robust global presence.”

ABOUT CHERNE INDUSTRIES

Part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, Cherne Industries (Cherne®) is the industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. Based out of its state-of-the-art headquarters in Shakopee, Minn., Cherne’s products are manufactured with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality.

Available via Oatey Co.’s distribution network throughout North America and through partner distribution on every continent, Cherne products are relied upon by residential and commercial contractors, as well as industrial and municipal engineers, worldwide.

For more information, visit www.CherneInd.com, call 1-800-843-7584 or follow Cherne on LinkedIn.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

