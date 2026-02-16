Egypt Cement Industry Industry Report 2025: A $5.25 Billion Market by 2029 from $3.63 Billion in 2024- Infrastructure and State Housing Projects are Sustaining Demand

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Cement Industry Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Egypt is expected to grow by 8.1% annually to reach US$3.92 billion in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.63 billion to approximately US$5.25 billion.



Egypt's cement industry is navigating a period of structural transition driven by state-led infrastructure programs, tightening energy economics, and sustainability-linked reforms. While the country continues to operate with notable overcapacity, demand is being stabilized through large-scale housing, industrial, and transport projects. Strategic moves toward alternative fuels, capacity consolidation, and digital upgrades are helping producers navigate cost and policy challenges. Major players are recalibrating operational models to align with energy reforms and carbon commitments. Efforts to balance export expansion with domestic logistics optimization are emerging as central themes. However, currency depreciation, fuel price reforms, and regulatory delays continue to introduce volatility into operational planning.



Looking ahead, the Egyptian cement industry's stability and growth will depend on effective capacity rationalization, public-private partnerships for infrastructure delivery, and proactive environmental compliance. Players with integrated supply chains and agile investment strategies will be better positioned to adapt to evolving policy and market dynamics. Egypt's cement industry is transitioning into a more policy-aligned, sustainability-conscious, and efficiency-driven landscape. While overcapacity persists, selective demand from national infrastructure and housing programs continues to provide operational stability. At the same time, firms face the dual challenge of managing rising energy and input costs while aligning with tightening environmental mandates.



Companies that invest in supply chain digitization, alternative fuels, and low-carbon products are better positioned to secure public contracts and expand exports. Flexibility in logistics, raw material management, and fuel strategy will be essential to maintaining competitiveness in an inflationary and regulatory-heavy environment. Over the medium term, Egypt's cement industry can play a pivotal role in regional construction supply, provided it embraces innovation, partners across sectors, and navigates policy volatility with agility and foresight.



Infrastructure and State Housing Projects are Sustaining Cement Demand

Mega Projects Under Egypt Vision 2030 Are Supporting Bulk Cement Volume: Cement consumption remains driven by major government initiatives including the New Administrative Capital, high-speed rail networks, and logistics corridors. Ongoing construction in the Sinai Peninsula and Upper Egypt is creating sustained demand for bulk cement supply, with companies like El Sewedy Cement actively participating in state contracts. Suez Cement and Arabian Cement have reported steady shipments to industrial zones linked to these projects in early 2024.

Social Housing Programs Continue to Anchor Bagged Cement Demand: The state-backed "Sakan Misr" and "Dar Misr" initiatives have maintained demand in lower-income housing segments across Giza, Asyut, and Minya. Cement demand is further supported by public-private mixed-use projects, notably in satellite cities around Cairo and Alexandria. These projects require continuous supply of general-purpose and sulfate-resistant cement grades for varied construction needs.

Private Sector Construction Faces Delays Due to Currency Pressures: Residential and commercial real estate activity has slowed due to exchange rate volatility and reduced private financing. Developers have delayed launches or revised project scopes, leading to short-term dips in urban cement demand, particularly in Greater Cairo.

Firms are Accelerating Partnerships and Green Innovations to Enhance Competitiveness

Alternative Fuel Programs Are Being Scaled Through Cross-Sector Agreements: Leading cement firms have expanded partnerships with waste management companies to increase the use of refuse-derived fuels (RDF) and biomass. Lafarge Egypt and the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) renewed agreements in 2023 to co-process agricultural and industrial waste at Sokhna facilities. Misr Cement Qena expanded its alternative fuel use by signing a 2024 deal with a regional waste supplier in Upper Egypt.

Product Diversification is Targeting Export Markets and Public Contracts: Companies have introduced sulphate-resistant and high-performance cement variants to meet export standards in Sub-Saharan Africa and GCC countries. El Sewedy Cement launched a new cement brand in late 2023 specifically aimed at infrastructure projects under Egyptian Ministry of Transport guidelines.

Digitization is Enhancing Fleet Efficiency and Environmental Monitoring: Firms such as Titan Cement Egypt have implemented digital fleet tracking to optimize dispatch times and reduce transport emissions. Real-time emissions monitoring and kiln automation tools are also being piloted at key plants in Beni Suef and Alexandria to ensure regulatory alignment.

Production Faces Pressure from Energy Reform, Currency Volatility, and Raw Material Management

Fuel Price Deregulation is Raising Operational Costs: Removal of fuel subsidies and rising natural gas tariffs have increased energy costs for kiln operations across the country. Several firms are revising fuel mix strategies, balancing coal, RDF, and petroleum coke to maintain thermal efficiency while managing costs.

Currency Fluctuations Are Affecting Spare Parts and Imported Additive Procurement: The depreciation of the Egyptian pound has made it more expensive to import grinding aids, maintenance parts, and quality enhancers. Firms are increasingly sourcing locally where possible or extending supplier lead times to cope with delayed letters of credit.

Quarry Access and Environmental Approvals Are Causing Delays: Regulatory scrutiny over limestone quarry rehabilitation and environmental clearance for expansion projects has increased.In 2024, multiple producers in Sohag and Fayoum reported delays in obtaining renewals for raw material extraction permits, affecting output schedules.

Moderate Outlook Ahead as Public Projects Offset Private Sector Weakness

Continued Infrastructure Spending Will Support Short-Term Stability: Egypt's national development plan and bilateral partnerships with Gulf and Chinese contractors are expected to maintain cement demand into 2025. Transport corridors, desalination plants, and logistics parks are under construction across the Red Sea and Delta regions, requiring stable cement supply.

Sustainability Mandates Will Influence Competitive Positioning: The Ministry of Environment's 2024 compliance drive is pushing cement firms to accelerate emission control technology investments.Companies investing early in circular economy models and low-carbon production are more likely to win public contracts under new procurement guidelines.

Export Markets Will Remain a Key Growth Channel: Firms are increasing clinker exports to West African countries via Alexandria and Damietta ports, mitigating domestic demand volatility.However, rising freight costs and geopolitical risks in the Red Sea are creating logistical constraints that limit broader export potential.

Risks Are Escalating Across Financial, Regulatory, and Supply Chain Dimensions

Foreign Exchange Instability Undermines Input Planning: The unavailability of foreign currency for import settlements is creating bottlenecks in raw material procurement and spare parts replacement. This has led to increased inventory holding costs and delayed maintenance schedules across multiple sites.

Energy Market Reform Creates Uncertainty in Cost Forecasting: Fuel price indexation linked to international markets has created unpredictability in budgeting, especially for plants heavily reliant on natural gas.Some producers are lobbying for more gradual price adjustment mechanisms to manage transition costs.

Licensing and Compliance Delays May Stagnate Investment: Inconsistent application of quarrying and environmental laws across governorates is delaying plant upgrades and expansion plans.This regulatory unpredictability is discouraging new entrants and could slow the pace of technological modernization.

